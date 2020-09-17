Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2

September 17, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 2 5 1 Totals 35 3 9 3
Lindor ss 4 1 0 0 Happ cf-lf 5 1 1 0
DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0
Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Schwarber dh 4 1 0 0
Luplow rf 2 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 1 2 1
Naquin ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 1 1
Mercado lf 3 1 1 1 Maybin lf 3 0 2 1
Naylor ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Kipnis ph 1 0 0 0
Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0
Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 1 0
León c 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0
Chang 2b 2 0 0 0
Hernández ph-2b 2 0 0 0
Cleveland 100 010 000 0 2
Chicago 010 100 000 1 3

E_Ramírez (3), Chang (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Luplow (3), Hoerner (4). HR_Mercado (1). S_DeShields (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Civale 6 7 2 2 3 3
Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 2
O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2
Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 1
Maton L,2-2 2-3 2 1 0 1 2
Chicago
Lester 5 4 2 2 1 1
Tepera 1 0 0 0 2 1
Wick 1 0 0 0 0 1
Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2
Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2
Adam W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Civale 2 (Contreras,Bryant). WP_Lester.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20.

