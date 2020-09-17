Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2

Cleveland Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 2 5 1 Totals 35 3 9 3 Lindor ss 4 1 0 0 Happ cf-lf 5 1 1 0 DeShields cf 2 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 Rizzo 1b 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 1 0 Schwarber dh 4 1 0 0 Luplow rf 2 0 1 0 Báez ss 5 1 2 1 Naquin ph-rf 2 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 1 1 Mercado lf 3 1 1 1 Maybin lf 3 0 2 1 Naylor ph-lf 0 0 0 0 Kipnis ph 1 0 0 0 Hedges c 3 0 0 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0 Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 Hoerner 2b 2 0 1 0 León c 0 0 0 0 Vargas ph-2b 1 0 0 0 Chang 2b 2 0 0 0 Hernández ph-2b 2 0 0 0

Cleveland 100 010 000 0 — 2 Chicago 010 100 000 1 — 3

E_Ramírez (3), Chang (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Luplow (3), Hoerner (4). HR_Mercado (1). S_DeShields (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Civale 6 7 2 2 3 3 Karinchak 1 0 0 0 1 2 O.Pérez 1 0 0 0 0 2 Quantrill 1 0 0 0 0 1 Maton L,2-2 2-3 2 1 0 1 2

Chicago Lester 5 4 2 2 1 1 Tepera 1 0 0 0 2 1 Wick 1 0 0 0 0 1 Kimbrel 1 0 0 0 0 2 Jeffress 1 1 0 0 0 2 Adam W,2-1 1 0 0 0 1 1

Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Civale 2 (Contreras,Bryant). WP_Lester.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_3:20.

