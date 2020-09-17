Chicago Cubs 3, Cleveland 2

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|2
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|9
|3
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Schwarber dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Báez ss
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Naquin ph-rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Maybin lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Naylor ph-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hedges c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|León c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Vargas ph-2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chang 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hernández ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|100
|010
|000
|0
|—
|2
|Chicago
|010
|100
|000
|1
|—
|3
E_Ramírez (3), Chang (1). DP_Cleveland 3, Chicago 1. LOB_Cleveland 6, Chicago 11. 2B_Luplow (3), Hoerner (4). HR_Mercado (1). S_DeShields (3).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Karinchak
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|O.Pérez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Quantrill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Maton L,2-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester
|5
|
|4
|2
|2
|1
|1
|Tepera
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Wick
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Kimbrel
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jeffress
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Adam W,2-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Civale pitched to 2 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Civale 2 (Contreras,Bryant). WP_Lester.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_3:20.
