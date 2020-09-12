Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|4
|8
|4
|2
|11
|
|Happ cf-lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.276
|Bryant 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Contreras c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Schwarber lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.205
|Kimbrel p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Bote dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.200
|a-Caratini ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.242
|c-Rizzo ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|1-Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Heyward rf
|4
|1
|1
|3
|0
|2
|.283
|Vargas 2b-3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.286
|Hoerner 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.244
|b-Kipnis ph-2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|8
|2
|0
|9
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.256
|Yelich lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.203
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.230
|Gyorko 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.288
|2-Peterson pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Vogelbach dh
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.412
|Braun rf
|3
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.226
|Taylor rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|d-Gamel ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.238
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Narváez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.180
|Urías 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Chicago
|000
|000
|004_4
|8
|0
|Milwaukee
|000
|200
|000_2
|8
|0
a-singled for Bote in the 7th. b-struck out for Hoerner in the 8th. c-singled for Caratini in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Taylor in the 9th.
1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th. 2-ran for Gyorko in the 9th.
LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. HR_Heyward (6), off Hader; Vargas (1), off Hader; Braun (4), off Hendricks. RBIs_Heyward 3 (20), Vargas (1), Braun 2 (16).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Bote); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia). RISP_Chicago 1 for 2; Milwaukee 0 for 3.
GIDP_Braun.
DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Bryant).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hendricks
|7
|2-3
|6
|2
|2
|0
|7
|106
|3.29
|Adam, W, 1-1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|5
|2.89
|Kimbrel, S, 2-3
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|6.23
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Suter
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|6
|43
|3.52
|Peralta
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|35
|3.97
|Yardley, H, 1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|12
|1.47
|Claudio, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|11
|4.40
|Williams, H, 7
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|18
|0.47
|Hader, L, 1-2, BS, 9-11
|1
|
|4
|4
|4
|0
|1
|26
|4.61
Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.
T_2:42.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.