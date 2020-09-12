Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 4 8 4 2 11 Happ cf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .276 Bryant 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200 Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205 Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Báez ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .203 Bote dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200 a-Caratini ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242 c-Rizzo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213 1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Heyward rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .283 Vargas 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286 Hoerner 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .244 b-Kipnis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 34 2 8 2 0 9 García cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256 Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .203 Hiura 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230 Gyorko 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288 2-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .412 Braun rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .226 Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333 d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250 Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .180 Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270

Chicago 000 000 004_4 8 0 Milwaukee 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-singled for Bote in the 7th. b-struck out for Hoerner in the 8th. c-singled for Caratini in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Taylor in the 9th.

1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th. 2-ran for Gyorko in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. HR_Heyward (6), off Hader; Vargas (1), off Hader; Braun (4), off Hendricks. RBIs_Heyward 3 (20), Vargas (1), Braun 2 (16).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Bote); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia). RISP_Chicago 1 for 2; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

GIDP_Braun.

DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Bryant).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hendricks 7 2-3 6 2 2 0 7 106 3.29 Adam, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.89 Kimbrel, S, 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 6.23

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Suter 3 1 0 0 0 6 43 3.52 Peralta 2 2 0 0 1 1 35 3.97 Yardley, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.47 Claudio, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.40 Williams, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.47 Hader, L, 1-2, BS, 9-11 1 4 4 4 0 1 26 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.