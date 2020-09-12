Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago Cubs 4, Milwaukee 2

September 12, 2020 10:10 pm
 
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 4 8 4 2 11
Happ cf-lf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .276
Bryant 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .200
Contreras c 4 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Schwarber lf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .205
Kimbrel p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 1 2 0 0 1 .203
Bote dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .200
a-Caratini ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .242
c-Rizzo ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .213
1-Hamilton pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0
Heyward rf 4 1 1 3 0 2 .283
Vargas 2b-3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .286
Hoerner 3b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .244
b-Kipnis ph-2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .256
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 8 2 0 9
García cf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .256
Yelich lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .203
Hiura 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .230
Gyorko 1b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .288
2-Peterson pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Vogelbach dh 4 1 2 0 0 2 .412
Braun rf 3 1 1 2 0 0 .226
Taylor rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .333
d-Gamel ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .238
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 0 .250
Narváez c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .180
Urías 3b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .270
Chicago 000 000 004_4 8 0
Milwaukee 000 200 000_2 8 0

a-singled for Bote in the 7th. b-struck out for Hoerner in the 8th. c-singled for Caratini in the 9th. d-pinch hit for Taylor in the 9th.

1-ran for Rizzo in the 9th. 2-ran for Gyorko in the 9th.

LOB_Chicago 6, Milwaukee 5. HR_Heyward (6), off Hader; Vargas (1), off Hader; Braun (4), off Hendricks. RBIs_Heyward 3 (20), Vargas (1), Braun 2 (16).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 1 (Bote); Milwaukee 1 (Arcia). RISP_Chicago 1 for 2; Milwaukee 0 for 3.

GIDP_Braun.

        Insight by Tanium: A new Federal News Network survey reports that IT and cyber executives say technology risk management is a balancing act of cybersecurity, mission and personnel.

DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Bryant).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hendricks 7 2-3 6 2 2 0 7 106 3.29
Adam, W, 1-1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 5 2.89
Kimbrel, S, 2-3 1 2 0 0 0 1 17 6.23
Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Suter 3 1 0 0 0 6 43 3.52
Peralta 2 2 0 0 1 1 35 3.97
Yardley, H, 1 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 12 1.47
Claudio, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 11 4.40
Williams, H, 7 1 0 0 0 1 2 18 0.47
Hader, L, 1-2, BS, 9-11 1 4 4 4 0 1 26 4.61

Inherited runners-scored_Adam 1-0.

Umpires_Home, Todd Tichenor; First, Chris Segal; Second, Ron Kulpa; Third, Manny Gonzalez.

T_2:42.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Wisconsin National Guard Black Hawk helicopters sent to California to battle wildfires