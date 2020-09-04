Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

September 4, 2020 11:36 pm
 
< a min read
      
St. Louis Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 28 1 2 1 Totals 33 4 9 4
Wong 2b 3 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 5 0 0 0
Edman rf 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 4 1 1 0
Goldschmidt 1b 3 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 2 1 0 0
Miller dh 3 0 0 0 Báez ss 4 1 1 0
DeJong ss 3 0 0 0 Heyward rf 3 0 1 0
Molina c 3 0 1 0 Contreras dh 4 1 3 4
Carpenter 3b 3 1 1 1 Caratini c 3 0 0 0
O’Neill lf 3 0 0 0 Maybin cf 4 0 2 0
Carlson cf 3 0 0 0 Kipnis 2b 2 0 0 0
Martínez ph 1 0 0 0
Hoerner 2b 1 0 1 0
St. Louis 000 001 000 1
Chicago 201 001 00x 4

E_Webb (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 1, Chicago 9. 2B_Bryant (4). HR_Carpenter (2), Contreras (5).

IP H R ER BB SO
St. Louis
Flaherty L,2-1 2 2-3 4 3 3 2 4
Woodford 3 3 1 1 0 0
Webb 1 0 0 0 0 1
Reyes 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Chicago
Darvish W,7-1 7 1 1 1 0 11
Wick H,4 1 1 0 0 0 2
Jeffress S,5-6 1 0 0 0 1 1

Woodford pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.

HBP_Flaherty (Rizzo). WP_Webb.

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Erich Bacchus.

T_3:05.

