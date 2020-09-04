Chicago Cubs 4, St. Louis 1

|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|28
|1
|2
|1
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|9
|4
|
|Wong 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Edman rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goldschmidt 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Miller dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|DeJong ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Molina c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Caratini c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|O’Neill lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin cf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Carlson cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martínez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner 2b
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|St. Louis
|000
|001
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|201
|001
|00x
|—
|4
E_Webb (1). DP_St. Louis 1, Chicago 1. LOB_St. Louis 1, Chicago 9. 2B_Bryant (4). HR_Carpenter (2), Contreras (5).
|St. Louis
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Flaherty L,2-1
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|4
|Woodford
|3
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Webb
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Reyes
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish W,7-1
|7
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|Wick H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Jeffress S,5-6
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
Woodford pitched to 4 batters in the 6th, Webb pitched to 3 batters in the 7th.
HBP_Flaherty (Rizzo). WP_Webb.
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Dan Bellino; Second, Will Little; Third, Erich Bacchus.
T_3:05.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.