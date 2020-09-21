Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

September 21, 2020 10:22 pm
 
Chicago Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 5 8 5 Totals 29 0 4 0
Happ cf-lf 5 0 1 0 Reynolds cf 4 0 1 0
Rizzo 1b 4 1 1 0 Hayes 3b 4 0 2 0
Contreras c 3 1 0 0 González ss 4 0 0 0
Schwarber lf 4 1 2 2 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0
Hamilton pr-cf 0 1 0 0 Oliva ph 1 0 0 0
Bryant 3b 1 0 0 0 Bell dh 3 0 0 0
Bote 3b 3 0 1 1 Polanco rf 1 0 0 0
Heyward rf 3 0 1 0 Stallings c 3 0 0 0
Báez ss 4 0 1 1 Frazier 2b 3 0 0 0
Kipnis 2b 2 1 0 0 Osuna lf 3 0 1 0
Hoerner 2b 1 0 0 0
Caratini dh 2 0 1 1
Martínez ph-dh 2 0 0 0
Chicago 010 010 030 5
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0

DP_Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Schwarber 2 (6), Caratini (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Lester W,3-2 6 4 0 0 1 1
Ryan H,4 1 0 0 0 1 0
Jeffress 1 0 0 0 0 1
Winkler 1 0 0 0 0 3
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,1-3 6 2-3 4 2 2 1 9
Davis 1 1 1 1 0 1
Cederlind 0 3 2 2 1 0
Tropeano 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1

Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Cederlind pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Brubaker (Kipnis). WP_Cederlind.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_2:58.

