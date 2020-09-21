Chicago Cubs 5, Pittsburgh 0

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|29
|0
|4
|0
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Contreras c
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hamilton pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Oliva ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bote 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Polanco rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Osuna lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hoerner 2b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini dh
|2
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Martínez ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|010
|010
|030
|—
|5
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
DP_Chicago 2, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Chicago 5, Pittsburgh 4. 2B_Schwarber 2 (6), Caratini (7).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lester W,3-2
|6
|
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Ryan H,4
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Jeffress
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Winkler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brubaker L,1-3
|6
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|1
|9
|Davis
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cederlind
|0
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Tropeano
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Davis pitched to 3 batters in the 8th, Cederlind pitched to 4 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Brubaker (Kipnis). WP_Cederlind.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Ramon De Jesus; Second, Bill Welke; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_2:58.
