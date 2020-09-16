Listen Live Sports

Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

September 16, 2020 12:22 am
 
Cleveland Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 5 11 4 Totals 33 6 11 5
Lindor ss 4 1 3 4 Happ cf-lf 5 1 2 0
Freeman 2b 4 0 0 0 Bryant 3b 3 3 1 1
Ramírez 3b 5 0 0 0 Rizzo 1b 4 0 3 1
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 Contreras dh 3 0 2 1
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Schwarber lf 4 0 0 0
Naquin rf 4 0 4 0 Hamilton cf 0 0 0 0
R.Pérez c 3 0 0 0 Maybin ph 0 0 0 1
León ph-c 1 0 0 0 Báez ss 3 2 1 1
Naylor lf 3 2 1 0 Heyward rf 3 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 2 3 0 Kipnis 2b 4 0 2 0
Hoerner 2b 0 0 0 0
Caratini c 4 0 0 0
Cleveland 002 010 002 5
Chicago 010 020 111 6

E_León (5), Bryant (4). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Lindor (11), DeShields 2 (3), Naquin (8), Happ (11), Rizzo (5). HR_Lindor (8), Báez (7). SB_Lindor (4). SF_Contreras (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco 6 8 3 3 1 5
Karinchak 1 2 1 1 1 1
Maton 1 0 1 0 0 2
O.Pérez L,1-1 1-3 1 1 1 1 0
Wittgren 0 0 0 0 0 0
Chicago
Darvish 7 9 3 3 1 7
Wick H,5 1 1 0 0 1 1
Jeffress W,4-1 1 1 2 2 2 0

Wittgren pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Carrasco (Rizzo), Maton (Báez), Wittgren 2 (Contreras,Maybin).

Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.

T_3:17.

