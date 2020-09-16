Chicago Cubs 6, Cleveland 5

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|5
|11
|4
|
|Totals
|33
|6
|11
|5
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|1
|3
|4
|
|Happ cf-lf
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Freeman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bryant 3b
|3
|3
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rizzo 1b
|4
|0
|3
|1
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Contreras dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Schwarber lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|4
|0
|
|Hamilton cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Maybin ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|León ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Báez ss
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Naylor lf
|3
|2
|1
|0
|
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|2
|3
|0
|
|Kipnis 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Hoerner 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Caratini c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cleveland
|002
|010
|002
|—
|5
|Chicago
|010
|020
|111
|—
|6
E_León (5), Bryant (4). DP_Cleveland 0, Chicago 3. LOB_Cleveland 7, Chicago 10. 2B_Naylor (1), Lindor (11), DeShields 2 (3), Naquin (8), Happ (11), Rizzo (5). HR_Lindor (8), Báez (7). SB_Lindor (4). SF_Contreras (2).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|6
|
|8
|3
|3
|1
|5
|Karinchak
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Maton
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|O.Pérez L,1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Wittgren
|0
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Darvish
|7
|
|9
|3
|3
|1
|7
|Wick H,5
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Jeffress W,4-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|2
|0
Wittgren pitched to 2 batters in the 9th.
HBP_Carrasco (Rizzo), Maton (Báez), Wittgren 2 (Contreras,Maybin).
Umpires_Home, Mike Estabrook; First, Chad Whitson; Second, Mark Carlson; Third, James Hoye.
T_3:17.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.