Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 44 8 12 8 4 6 Happ cf 6 1 3 2 0 3 .304 Bryant 3b 6 1 2 0 0 0 .191 Rizzo 1b 5 0 0 0 1 0 .225 Báez ss 6 2 1 1 0 1 .200 Schwarber lf 5 1 1 2 0 1 .227 Contreras c 4 2 1 0 1 0 .198 Heyward rf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .299 Martínez dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Caratini ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 0 .250 2-Maybin pr-dh 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Kipnis 2b 3 0 1 2 1 1 .231 Hoerner 2b 1 1 0 0 0 0 .214

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 42 7 10 7 7 9 González ss 4 0 1 1 1 1 .265 Tucker cf-rf 6 0 1 0 0 1 .237 Newman 2b 5 0 1 0 1 0 .250 Bell 1b 4 0 0 0 2 2 .205 Stallings c 5 1 1 0 1 2 .315 Moran dh 4 2 2 0 1 1 .264 Hayes 3b 5 3 2 2 0 2 .400 Frazier lf 4 1 1 2 1 0 .210 Osuna rf 4 0 1 1 0 0 .148 1-Alford pr-cf 1 0 0 1 0 0 .000

Chicago 110 130 000 11_8 12 0 Pittsburgh 010 004 010 10_7 10 2

a-grounded out for Martínez in the 8th.

1-ran for Osuna in the 8th. 2-ran for Caratini in the 10th.

E_González 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 10, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Báez (7), Moran (5), Hayes (1), Osuna (1), Newman (4). HR_Happ (10), off Kuhl; Schwarber (10), off Bashlor; Hayes (1), off Winkler. RBIs_Happ 2 (22), Kipnis 2 (11), Báez (15), Schwarber 2 (21), Heyward (17), Frazier 2 (15), Hayes 2 (2), Osuna (7), González (16), Alford (1). SB_Rizzo (1), Maybin (1). SF_Heyward, González.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Bryant, Contreras, Báez, Hoerner); Pittsburgh 6 (Stallings 3, Tucker, Hayes). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Pittsburgh 3 for 19.

Runners moved up_Martínez, Rizzo, Schwarber, Newman, Hayes, Frazier 2, Bell. LIDP_González. GIDP_Martínez, Caratini.

DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Rizzo, Báez); Pittsburgh 2 (González, Newman, Bell; González, Bell).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lester 5 1-3 8 5 5 3 3 93 5.11 Rea, H, 1 1 0 0 0 0 0 13 3.75 Ryan, H, 3 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 17 5.56 Winkler, BS, 0-1 2-3 1 1 1 1 0 11 3.27 Wick 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 13 4.22 Osich 1 0 1 0 0 1 15 0.00 Jeffress, W, 3-1 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 11 1.20

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Kuhl 4 6 4 3 2 3 86 3.10 Bashlor 1 2 2 2 0 0 16 9.45 Neverauskas 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 2 27 7.82 Hartlieb 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 17 2.40 Rodríguez 1 1 0 0 0 1 17 4.30 Stratton 1 1 1 0 0 0 18 4.15 Crick, L, 0-1 1 1 1 0 0 0 10 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Rea 2-1, Wick 1-0, Osich 2-0, Jeffress 1-0, Bashlor 1-1, Hartlieb 1-0. IBB_off Wick (Bell), off Jeffress (Bell). WP_Rodríguez.

Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.

T_4:10. A_0 (38,747).

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.