Chicago Cubs 8, Pittsburgh 7

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|44
|8
|12
|8
|4
|6
|
|Happ cf
|6
|1
|3
|2
|0
|3
|.304
|Bryant 3b
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.191
|Rizzo 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.225
|Báez ss
|6
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.200
|Schwarber lf
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.227
|Contreras c
|4
|2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.198
|Heyward rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.299
|Martínez dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Caratini ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|2-Maybin pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Kipnis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|2
|1
|1
|.231
|Hoerner 2b
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|42
|7
|10
|7
|7
|9
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.265
|Tucker cf-rf
|6
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Newman 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|.205
|Stallings c
|5
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.315
|Moran dh
|4
|2
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.264
|Hayes 3b
|5
|3
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.400
|Frazier lf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.210
|Osuna rf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.148
|1-Alford pr-cf
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.000
|Chicago
|110
|130
|000
|11_8
|12
|0
|Pittsburgh
|010
|004
|010
|10_7
|10
|2
a-grounded out for Martínez in the 8th.
1-ran for Osuna in the 8th. 2-ran for Caratini in the 10th.
E_González 2 (3). LOB_Chicago 10, Pittsburgh 12. 2B_Báez (7), Moran (5), Hayes (1), Osuna (1), Newman (4). HR_Happ (10), off Kuhl; Schwarber (10), off Bashlor; Hayes (1), off Winkler. RBIs_Happ 2 (22), Kipnis 2 (11), Báez (15), Schwarber 2 (21), Heyward (17), Frazier 2 (15), Hayes 2 (2), Osuna (7), González (16), Alford (1). SB_Rizzo (1), Maybin (1). SF_Heyward, González.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 6 (Bryant, Contreras, Báez, Hoerner); Pittsburgh 6 (Stallings 3, Tucker, Hayes). RISP_Chicago 3 for 13; Pittsburgh 3 for 19.
Runners moved up_Martínez, Rizzo, Schwarber, Newman, Hayes, Frazier 2, Bell. LIDP_González. GIDP_Martínez, Caratini.
DP_Chicago 1 (Báez, Rizzo, Báez); Pittsburgh 2 (González, Newman, Bell; González, Bell).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lester
|5
|1-3
|8
|5
|5
|3
|3
|93
|5.11
|Rea, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|3.75
|Ryan, H, 3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|5.56
|Winkler, BS, 0-1
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|11
|3.27
|Wick
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|13
|4.22
|Osich
|1
|
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|15
|0.00
|Jeffress, W, 3-1
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|11
|1.20
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Kuhl
|4
|
|6
|4
|3
|2
|3
|86
|3.10
|Bashlor
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|0
|16
|9.45
|Neverauskas
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|27
|7.82
|Hartlieb
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|17
|2.40
|Rodríguez
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|17
|4.30
|Stratton
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.15
|Crick, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|10
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Rea 2-1, Wick 1-0, Osich 2-0, Jeffress 1-0, Bashlor 1-1, Hartlieb 1-0. IBB_off Wick (Bell), off Jeffress (Bell). WP_Rodríguez.
Umpires_Home, John Tumpane; First, Jose Navas; Second, CB Bucknor; Third, Jeff Nelson.
T_4:10. A_0 (38,747).
