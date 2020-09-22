Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago hosts Houston in non-conference action

September 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Houston Dynamo (3-3-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-7-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Houston Dynamo meet for a cross-conference contest.

The Fire are 2-3-1 in home games. Chicago ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals led by Robert Beric with three.

Advertisement

The Dynamo are 1-3-3 in road games. Houston has 12 of its 20 goals in the second half of games, scoring six in the opening 15 minutes of second-half play.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic leads Chicago with two assists. has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Alberth Elis has two goals and three assists for Houston this season. has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Houston: 3-2-5, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 5.7 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

        Sign up for our newsletters for the latest news affecting the federal workforce.

Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea