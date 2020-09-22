Chicago hosts Houston in non-conference action

Houston Dynamo (3-3-6, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. Chicago Fire (2-7-3, 14th in the Eastern Conference)

Bridgeview, Illinois; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire and the Houston Dynamo meet for a cross-conference contest.

The Fire are 2-3-1 in home games. Chicago ranks seventh in the Eastern Conference with 12 goals led by Robert Beric with three.

Advertisement

The Dynamo are 1-3-3 in road games. Houston has 12 of its 20 goals in the second half of games, scoring six in the opening 15 minutes of second-half play.

The matchup Wednesday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Djordje Mihailovic leads Chicago with two assists. has three goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Fire.

Alberth Elis has two goals and three assists for Houston this season. has five goals and three assists over the past 10 games for the Dynamo.

LAST 10 GAMES: Chicago: 2-6-2, averaging one goal, 0.7 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.1 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

Houston: 3-2-5, averaging 1.9 goals, one assist, 5.7 shots on goal and 3.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Chicago: Johan Kappelhof (injured), Luka Stojanovic (injured), Kenneth Kronholm (injured), Jeremiah Gutjahr (injured).

Houston: Wilfried Zahibo (injured), Michael Salazar (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.