Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

Chicago Kansas City ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 37 11 13 10 Totals 36 6 9 6 Anderson ss 4 2 3 2 Merrifield rf 5 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 5 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 5 1 2 1 Grandal c 3 1 2 0 O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0 Encarnación dh 4 2 1 1 Gordon lf 2 1 1 1 Moncada 3b 3 0 0 1 Starling lf 2 1 1 0 Robert cf 4 2 1 3 Olivares cf 5 2 2 0 Mendick 2b 5 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 2 3 Engel rf 4 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 1 Gallagher c 2 0 0 0 McBroom ph 1 0 0 0 Viloria c 1 0 0 0

Chicago 050 100 500 — 11 Kansas City 100 003 020 — 6

E_Anderson (4). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Abreu (11), Franco (13), Gordon (4), Lopez (5), Olivares (1). HR_Encarnación (7), Anderson (7), Robert (11), Dozier (5). SF_Moncada (2). S_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Cease W,5-2 5 4 3 3 2 1 Foster 1 2 1 1 0 1 Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 2 Flores Jr. 1 2 2 2 0 1 Cishek 1 1 0 0 2 1

Kansas City Duffy L,2-3 6 7 6 6 5 3 Newberry 1-3 4 5 5 0 0 Harvey 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1 Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cease pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cease (Gordon), Newberry (Encarnación). WP_Duffy.

Advertisement

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.