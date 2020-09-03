Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|37
|11
|13
|10
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|9
|6
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Merrifield rf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Dozier 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Grandal c
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|O’Hearn dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|5
|1
|2
|3
|
|Franco 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|4
|2
|1
|1
|
|Gordon lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Starling lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|2
|1
|3
|
|Olivares cf
|5
|2
|2
|0
|
|Mendick 2b
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lopez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|3
|
|Engel rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Mondesi ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gallagher c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|McBroom ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Viloria c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|050
|100
|500
|—
|11
|Kansas City
|100
|003
|020
|—
|6
E_Anderson (4). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Abreu (11), Franco (13), Gordon (4), Lopez (5), Olivares (1). HR_Encarnación (7), Anderson (7), Robert (11), Dozier (5). SF_Moncada (2). S_Mondesi (1).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cease W,5-2
|5
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|1
|Foster
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Marshall
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Flores Jr.
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|Cishek
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Kansas City
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Duffy L,2-3
|6
|
|7
|6
|6
|5
|3
|Newberry
|
|1-3
|4
|5
|5
|0
|0
|Harvey
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Adams
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Zuber
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
Cease pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Cease (Gordon), Newberry (Encarnación). WP_Duffy.
Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_3:18.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.