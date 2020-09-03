Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 11, Kansas City 6

September 3, 2020 11:39 pm
 
Chicago Kansas City
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 37 11 13 10 Totals 36 6 9 6
Anderson ss 4 2 3 2 Merrifield rf 5 0 0 0
Jiménez lf 5 1 1 0 Dozier 1b 5 1 2 1
Grandal c 3 1 2 0 O’Hearn dh 3 0 0 0
Abreu 1b 5 1 2 3 Franco 3b 4 1 1 0
Encarnación dh 4 2 1 1 Gordon lf 2 1 1 1
Moncada 3b 3 0 0 1 Starling lf 2 1 1 0
Robert cf 4 2 1 3 Olivares cf 5 2 2 0
Mendick 2b 5 1 1 0 Lopez 2b 4 0 2 3
Engel rf 4 1 2 0 Mondesi ss 2 0 0 1
Gallagher c 2 0 0 0
McBroom ph 1 0 0 0
Viloria c 1 0 0 0
Chicago 050 100 500 11
Kansas City 100 003 020 6

E_Anderson (4). DP_Chicago 0, Kansas City 1. LOB_Chicago 6, Kansas City 9. 2B_Abreu (11), Franco (13), Gordon (4), Lopez (5), Olivares (1). HR_Encarnación (7), Anderson (7), Robert (11), Dozier (5). SF_Moncada (2). S_Mondesi (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Cease W,5-2 5 4 3 3 2 1
Foster 1 2 1 1 0 1
Marshall 1 0 0 0 0 2
Flores Jr. 1 2 2 2 0 1
Cishek 1 1 0 0 2 1
Kansas City
Duffy L,2-3 6 7 6 6 5 3
Newberry 1-3 4 5 5 0 0
Harvey 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Adams 1 0 0 0 0 1
Zuber 1 0 0 0 0 2

Cease pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Cease (Gordon), Newberry (Encarnación). WP_Duffy.

Umpires_Home, Shane Livensparger; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_3:18.

