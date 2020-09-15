Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 33 3 9 3 Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 Anderson ss 5 0 3 1 Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0 Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 Jiménez lf 3 0 2 0 Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 Buxton cf 5 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 1 2 0 0 Cave lf 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 3 1 0 0 Astudillo c 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0 Adrianza 2b 1 1 1 0 Engel ph-rf 1 0 1 1 Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 1

Minnesota 000 010 000 — 1 Chicago 010 000 02x — 3

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 15, Chicago 12. 2B_Wade Jr. (3), Adrianza (5), Cave (3), Buxton (3), Abreu (13), Anderson (11). HR_Buxton (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Berríos 5 6 1 1 1 2 Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 1 Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 2 Rogers L,1-4 1-3 2 2 2 2 0 Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 2

Chicago Cease 4 2-3 5 1 1 5 4 Heuer 1 2 0 0 2 1 Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2 González 2-3 0 0 0 2 0 Colomé W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Heuer pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Berríos (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:51.

