Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

|Minnesota
|Chicago
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|33
|1
|8
|1
|Totals
|33
|3
|9
|3
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Anderson ss
|5
|0
|3
|1
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Grandal c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Abreu 1b
|5
|0
|2
|0
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Jiménez lf
|3
|0
|2
|0
|Wade Jr. 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Buxton cf
|5
|0
|1
|0
|Moncada 3b
|1
|2
|0
|0
|Cave lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Robert cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Astudillo c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mazara rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Adrianza 2b
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Engel ph-rf
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Chicago
|010
|000
|02x
|—
|3
DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 15, Chicago 12. 2B_Wade Jr. (3), Adrianza (5), Cave (3), Buxton (3), Abreu (13), Anderson (11). HR_Buxton (8).
|Minnesota
|Berríos
|5
|
|6
|1
|1
|1
|2
|Wisler
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Duffey
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Rogers L,1-4
|
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Chicago
|Cease
|4
|2-3
|5
|1
|1
|5
|4
|Heuer
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Marshall
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|González
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Colomé W,2-0
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
Heuer pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.
HBP_Berríos (Grandal).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.
T_3:51.
