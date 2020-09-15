Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 3, Minnesota 1

September 15, 2020 12:19 am
 
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 8 1 Totals 33 3 9 3
Kepler rf 4 0 2 0 Anderson ss 5 0 3 1
Donaldson 3b 3 0 1 0 Grandal c 4 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 0 0 Abreu 1b 5 0 2 0
Polanco ss 4 0 1 1 Jiménez lf 3 0 2 0
Wade Jr. 1b 4 0 1 0 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0
Buxton cf 5 0 1 0 Moncada 3b 1 2 0 0
Cave lf 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 3 1 0 0
Astudillo c 4 0 0 0 Mazara rf 3 0 0 0
Adrianza 2b 1 1 1 0 Engel ph-rf 1 0 1 1
Madrigal 2b 4 0 1 1
Minnesota 000 010 000 1
Chicago 010 000 02x 3

DP_Minnesota 0, Chicago 2. LOB_Minnesota 15, Chicago 12. 2B_Wade Jr. (3), Adrianza (5), Cave (3), Buxton (3), Abreu (13), Anderson (11). HR_Buxton (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Berríos 5 6 1 1 1 2
Wisler 1 0 0 0 1 1
Duffey 1 1 0 0 1 2
Rogers L,1-4 1-3 2 2 2 2 0
Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 2
Chicago
Cease 4 2-3 5 1 1 5 4
Heuer 1 2 0 0 2 1
Marshall 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 2
González 2-3 0 0 0 2 0
Colomé W,2-0 1 1-3 1 0 0 1 1

Heuer pitched to 5 batters in the 6th.

HBP_Berríos (Grandal).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Will Little; Second, Nic Lentz; Third, Dan Bellino.

T_3:51.

The Associated Press

