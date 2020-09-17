Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

September 17, 2020 5:48 pm
 
< a min read
      
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 9 4
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0
Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 Grandal c 3 0 2 0
Adrianza 3b 1 0 0 0 Sánchez pr 0 1 0 0
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 McCann c 0 0 0 0
Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 1 2 2
Cave pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1
Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Engel rf 0 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 3 1 1 1
Buxton cf 4 2 3 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0
Jeffers c 3 0 1 0 Dyson rf-lf 4 1 2 0
Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0
Minnesota 010 011 000 3
Chicago 000 110 20x 4

E_Robert (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Grandal (6), Jiménez (12). HR_Buxton 2 (12), Donaldson (5), Abreu (17), Encarnación (9). SB_Polanco (3), Dyson 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Maeda 5 5 2 2 0 8
Wisler H,5 1-3 1 0 0 1 1
May H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Clippard L,1-1 H,7 2-3 1 2 2 1 0
Romo BS,4-5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0
Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1
Chicago
López 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 6
Cordero 2-3 1 0 0 0 1
Heuer W,3-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3
Colomé S,12-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wisler (Encarnación).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

Advertisement

T_3:20.

        Insight by Cellebrite: Federal law enforcement experts explore how agencies can turn up their 'digital intelligence in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact