Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 35 3 8 3 Totals 32 4 9 4 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 4 0 0 0 Donaldson 3b 3 1 1 1 Grandal c 3 0 2 0 Adrianza 3b 1 0 0 0 Sánchez pr 0 1 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 McCann c 0 0 0 0 Cruz dh 4 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 3 1 2 2 Cave pr-dh 0 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 Rosario lf 4 0 1 0 Engel rf 0 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 3 1 1 1 Buxton cf 4 2 3 2 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 Jeffers c 3 0 1 0 Dyson rf-lf 4 1 2 0 Astudillo ph 1 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0

Minnesota 010 011 000 — 3 Chicago 000 110 20x — 4

E_Robert (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Grandal (6), Jiménez (12). HR_Buxton 2 (12), Donaldson (5), Abreu (17), Encarnación (9). SB_Polanco (3), Dyson 2 (2).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Maeda 5 5 2 2 0 8 Wisler H,5 1-3 1 0 0 1 1 May H,8 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Clippard L,1-1 H,7 2-3 1 2 2 1 0 Romo BS,4-5 1-3 2 0 0 0 0 Thielbar 1 0 0 0 0 1

Chicago López 5 1-3 4 3 3 1 6 Cordero 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 Heuer W,3-0 1 2-3 2 0 0 0 3 Colomé S,12-13 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Wisler (Encarnación).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

Advertisement

T_3:20.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.