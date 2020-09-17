Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 3

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|35
|3
|8
|3
|
|Totals
|32
|4
|9
|4
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grandal c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sánchez pr
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|
|Cave pr-dh
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Engel rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|3
|2
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Dyson rf-lf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Astudillo ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Minnesota
|010
|011
|000
|—
|3
|Chicago
|000
|110
|20x
|—
|4
E_Robert (1). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Chicago 7. 2B_Grandal (6), Jiménez (12). HR_Buxton 2 (12), Donaldson (5), Abreu (17), Encarnación (9). SB_Polanco (3), Dyson 2 (2).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Maeda
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|Wisler H,5
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|May H,8
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Clippard L,1-1 H,7
|
|2-3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|0
|Romo BS,4-5
|
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Thielbar
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|López
|5
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|1
|6
|Cordero
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Heuer W,3-0
|1
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Colomé S,12-13
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Wisler (Encarnación).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:20.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.