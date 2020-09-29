Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

September 29, 2020 6:14 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 0 11
Anderson ss 4 1 3 0 0 0 .750
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Grandal dh 4 1 1 1 0 2 .250
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 2 0 0 .500
McCann c 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Robert cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .250
Engel rf 4 1 2 1 0 2 .500
García lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Madrigal 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Oakland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 3 1 1 9
La Stella 2b 4 0 1 0 0 0 .250
Grossman lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .000
Semien ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Olson 1b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .000
Canha rf 2 1 0 0 1 0 .000
Lamb 3b 3 0 1 0 0 0 .333
Laureano cf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .000
Pinder dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Murphy c 3 0 1 0 0 1 .333
Chicago 012 000 010_4 9 0
Oakland 000 000 010_1 3 0

LOB_Chicago 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Engel (1), Anderson (1). HR_Engel (1), off Luzardo; Abreu (1), off Luzardo; Grandal (1), off Soria. RBIs_Engel (1), Abreu 2 (2), Grandal (1), Laureano (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (McCann, Madrigal, Moncada); Oakland 1 (La Stella). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 2.

Advertisement

Runners moved up_Moncada.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Giolito, W, 1-0 7 2 1 1 1 8 100 1.29
Marshall, H, 1 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 8 0.00
Bummer, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 2 0.00
Colomé, S, 1-1 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 0.00
Oakland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Luzardo, L, 0-1 3 1-3 6 3 3 0 5 59 8.10
Wendelken 2 2-3 1 0 0 0 3 38 0.00
Petit 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 0.00
Soria 1 1 1 1 0 1 24 9.00
Diekman 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 0.00

Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 2-1, Bummer 2-0, Wendelken 1-0.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Adrian Johnson.

T_2:53.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea