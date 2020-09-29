Chicago White Sox 4, Oakland 1

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|0
|11
|
|Anderson ss
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.750
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Grandal dh
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.250
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|0
|.500
|McCann c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.250
|Engel rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.500
|García lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Oakland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|3
|1
|1
|9
|
|La Stella 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Grossman lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.000
|Semien ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Olson 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.000
|Canha rf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.000
|Lamb 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.333
|Laureano cf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.000
|Pinder dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.333
|Chicago
|012
|000
|010_4
|9
|0
|Oakland
|000
|000
|010_1
|3
|0
LOB_Chicago 5, Oakland 3. 2B_Engel (1), Anderson (1). HR_Engel (1), off Luzardo; Abreu (1), off Luzardo; Grandal (1), off Soria. RBIs_Engel (1), Abreu 2 (2), Grandal (1), Laureano (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (McCann, Madrigal, Moncada); Oakland 1 (La Stella). RISP_Chicago 1 for 6; Oakland 0 for 2.
Runners moved up_Moncada.
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Giolito, W, 1-0
|7
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|8
|100
|1.29
|Marshall, H, 1
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|0.00
|Bummer, H, 1
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0.00
|Colomé, S, 1-1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|0.00
|Oakland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Luzardo, L, 0-1
|3
|1-3
|6
|3
|3
|0
|5
|59
|8.10
|Wendelken
|2
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|38
|0.00
|Petit
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
|Soria
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|24
|9.00
|Diekman
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|0.00
Inherited runners-scored_Marshall 2-1, Bummer 2-0, Wendelken 1-0.
Umpires_Home, Adam Hamari; First, Mike Muchlinski; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Marvin Hudson; Right, Brian Knight; Left, Adrian Johnson.
T_2:53.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.