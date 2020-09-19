Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 35 5 8 5 2 8 Anderson ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .366 Grandal c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234 Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .330 Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .162 Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235 Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235 Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .223 Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 31 0 6 0 5 12 Aquino lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188 Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212 Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Votto 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .238 Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .199 T.Stephenson dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .357 a-Goodwin ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167 Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205 Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218 Garcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206 b-Galvis ph-ss 0 0 0 0 2 0 .202 Casali c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .219 c-Winker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259

Chicago 000 020 030_5 8 0 Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-popped out for T.Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Garcia in the 7th. c-struck out for Casali in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Senzel (6), Moustakas (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Mazara (1), off Bauer; Anderson (9), off Bauer; Anderson (10), off R.Stephenson; Grandal (7), off R.Stephenson; Abreu (18), off R.Stephenson. RBIs_Mazara (11), Anderson 2 (21), Grandal (23), Abreu (52).

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Robert 2, Grandal); Cincinnati 5 (T.Stephenson, Castellanos, Senzel). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Moustakas. GIDP_Aquino, Winker.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keuchel 4 4 0 0 3 7 75 2.04 Foster, W, 5-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 1.88 Heuer, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.77 Cordero 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.76 Fry 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.07

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer, L, 4-4 7 5 2 2 1 5 107 1.80 R.Stephenson 1 3 3 3 0 2 22 11.00 Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.60

WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:57.

