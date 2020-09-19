Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|35
|5
|8
|5
|2
|8
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.366
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.234
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.330
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.294
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.162
|Moncada 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.235
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|Mazara rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.223
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.333
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|0
|6
|0
|5
|12
|
|Aquino lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.188
|Barnhart c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.212
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.238
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.199
|T.Stephenson dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.357
|a-Goodwin ph-dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.167
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.205
|Senzel cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.218
|Garcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.206
|b-Galvis ph-ss
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.202
|Casali c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.219
|c-Winker ph-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.259
|Chicago
|000
|020
|030_5
|8
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-popped out for T.Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Garcia in the 7th. c-struck out for Casali in the 7th.
LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Senzel (6), Moustakas (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Mazara (1), off Bauer; Anderson (9), off Bauer; Anderson (10), off R.Stephenson; Grandal (7), off R.Stephenson; Abreu (18), off R.Stephenson. RBIs_Mazara (11), Anderson 2 (21), Grandal (23), Abreu (52).
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Robert 2, Grandal); Cincinnati 5 (T.Stephenson, Castellanos, Senzel). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 10.
Runners moved up_Anderson, Moustakas. GIDP_Aquino, Winker.
DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keuchel
|4
|
|4
|0
|0
|3
|7
|75
|2.04
|Foster, W, 5-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|1.88
|Heuer, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|14
|1.77
|Cordero
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|4.76
|Fry
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|12
|3.07
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer, L, 4-4
|7
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|5
|107
|1.80
|R.Stephenson
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|22
|11.00
|Jones
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|5.60
WP_Bauer.
Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.
T_2:57.
