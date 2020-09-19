Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Chicago White Sox 5, Cincinnati 0

September 19, 2020 10:22 pm
 
1 min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 35 5 8 5 2 8
Anderson ss 5 2 2 2 0 1 .366
Grandal c 4 1 1 1 0 1 .234
Abreu 1b 4 1 2 1 0 1 .330
Jiménez lf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .294
Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .162
Moncada 3b 3 0 1 0 1 1 .235
Robert cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .235
Mazara rf 4 1 1 1 0 2 .223
Madrigal 2b 3 0 1 0 1 0 .333
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 0 6 0 5 12
Aquino lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .188
Barnhart c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .212
Castellanos rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Votto 1b 3 0 2 0 1 1 .238
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .199
T.Stephenson dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .357
a-Goodwin ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .167
Moustakas 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .205
Senzel cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .218
Garcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 1 .206
b-Galvis ph-ss 0 0 0 0 2 0 .202
Casali c 1 0 0 0 1 0 .219
c-Winker ph-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .259
Chicago 000 020 030_5 8 0
Cincinnati 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-popped out for T.Stephenson in the 6th. b-walked for Garcia in the 7th. c-struck out for Casali in the 7th.

LOB_Chicago 5, Cincinnati 9. 2B_Senzel (6), Moustakas (5). 3B_Moncada (1). HR_Mazara (1), off Bauer; Anderson (9), off Bauer; Anderson (10), off R.Stephenson; Grandal (7), off R.Stephenson; Abreu (18), off R.Stephenson. RBIs_Mazara (11), Anderson 2 (21), Grandal (23), Abreu (52).

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 3 (Robert 2, Grandal); Cincinnati 5 (T.Stephenson, Castellanos, Senzel). RISP_Chicago 0 for 4; Cincinnati 1 for 10.

Runners moved up_Anderson, Moustakas. GIDP_Aquino, Winker.

DP_Chicago 2 (Anderson, Madrigal, Abreu; Anderson, Abreu).

        Insight by PROPRICER: Learn how the Air Force’s contracting workforce adapted to the challenges of the pandemic in this free webinar.

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keuchel 4 4 0 0 3 7 75 2.04
Foster, W, 5-0 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 1.88
Heuer, H, 5 1 0 0 0 1 1 14 1.77
Cordero 1 1 0 0 0 2 11 4.76
Fry 1 1 0 0 1 0 12 3.07
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer, L, 4-4 7 5 2 2 1 5 107 1.80
R.Stephenson 1 3 3 3 0 2 22 11.00
Jones 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 5.60

WP_Bauer.

Umpires_Home, James Hoye; First, Mike Estabrook; Second, Chad Whitson; Third, Mark Carlson.

T_2:57.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday