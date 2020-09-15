Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|4
|2
|
|Totals
|35
|6
|12
|6
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|2
|3
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Grandal dh
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Adrianza ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dyson lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|McCann c
|3
|2
|2
|2
|
|Blankenhorn 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Robert cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Buxton cf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Engel rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Jeffers c
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Madrigal 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Minnesota
|001
|010
|000
|—
|2
|Chicago
|103
|001
|10x
|—
|6
E_Polanco (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Blankenhorn (1), McCann (3). HR_Buxton (9), Anderson (8), McCann (6). SB_Robert 2 (8).
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dobnak L,6-4
|4
|1-3
|8
|4
|4
|1
|4
|Clippard
|1
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Alcala
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|2
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning W,2-0
|7
|
|3
|2
|1
|2
|7
|Fry
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|4
|Foster
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_Dobnak 2 (Madrigal,McCann), Dunning (Blankenhorn). WP_Dunning(3).
Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:04.
