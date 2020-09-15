Listen Live Sports

Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

September 15, 2020 11:31 pm
 
Minnesota Chicago
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 35 6 12 6
Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 2 3 1
Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0
Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh 3 1 0 0
Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 3 0
Adrianza ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1
Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Dyson lf 0 0 0 0
Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 2 2 2
Blankenhorn 2b 3 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 1 2
Buxton cf 4 2 2 1 Engel rf 4 0 2 0
Jeffers c 3 0 0 1 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0
Minnesota 001 010 000 2
Chicago 103 001 10x 6

E_Polanco (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Blankenhorn (1), McCann (3). HR_Buxton (9), Anderson (8), McCann (6). SB_Robert 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO
Minnesota
Dobnak L,6-4 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 4
Clippard 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Alcala 2 3 1 1 0 2
Chicago
Dunning W,2-0 7 3 2 1 2 7
Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4
Foster 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Dobnak 2 (Madrigal,McCann), Dunning (Blankenhorn). WP_Dunning(3).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:04.

