Chicago White Sox 6, Minnesota 2

Minnesota Chicago ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 31 2 4 2 Totals 35 6 12 6 Kepler rf 4 0 0 0 Anderson ss 5 2 3 1 Donaldson 3b 3 0 0 0 Moncada 3b 5 0 0 0 Polanco ss 3 0 0 0 Grandal dh 3 1 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 1 0 Abreu 1b 4 1 3 0 Adrianza ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Jiménez lf 4 0 1 1 Rosario lf 3 0 0 0 Dyson lf 0 0 0 0 Sanó 1b 4 0 0 0 McCann c 3 2 2 2 Blankenhorn 2b 3 0 1 0 Robert cf 4 0 1 2 Buxton cf 4 2 2 1 Engel rf 4 0 2 0 Jeffers c 3 0 0 1 Madrigal 2b 3 0 0 0

Minnesota 001 010 000 — 2 Chicago 103 001 10x — 6

E_Polanco (2). DP_Minnesota 1, Chicago 0. LOB_Minnesota 6, Chicago 8. 2B_Blankenhorn (1), McCann (3). HR_Buxton (9), Anderson (8), McCann (6). SB_Robert 2 (8).

IP H R ER BB SO

Minnesota Dobnak L,6-4 4 1-3 8 4 4 1 4 Clippard 1 2-3 1 1 1 0 1 Alcala 2 3 1 1 0 2

Chicago Dunning W,2-0 7 3 2 1 2 7 Fry 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 4 Foster 2-3 1 0 0 0 0

HBP_Dobnak 2 (Madrigal,McCann), Dunning (Blankenhorn). WP_Dunning(3).

Umpires_Home, Will Little; First, Nic Lentz; Second, Dan Bellino; Third, Angel Hernandez.

Advertisement

T_3:04.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.