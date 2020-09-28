Trending:
Chiefs DE Alex Okafor inactive for KC against Ravens

By The Associated Press
September 28, 2020 7:05 pm
BALTIMORE (AP) — Chiefs injured defensive end Alex Okafor has been placed on the inactive list for Monday night’s game against the Baltimore Ravens.

Okafor played only 10 snaps in Kansas City’s season opener before exiting with a hamstring injury, and he missed last week’s overtime win over the Chargers.

Also inactive for the Chiefs: cornerback BoPete Keyes, defensive end Demone Harris, guard Andrew Wylie and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones.

Kansas City receiver Sammy Watkins was not on the inactive list despite being listed as questionable on Saturday with a concussion/neck injury.

Baltimore’s inactive list includes receiver Chris Moore (finger), running back Justice Hill (thigh), defensive tackle Justin Madubuike (knee), safety Geno Stone, guard Ben Bredeson and defensive lineman Broderick Washington.

Third-string quarterback Trace McSorley was also inactive.

Before the game, Baltimore placed defensive back Tavon Young (knee) on injured reserve and activated safety Jordan Richards from the practice squad.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

The Associated Press

