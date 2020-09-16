Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

|Pittsburgh
|Cincinnati
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|Totals
|29
|0
|3
|0
|Totals
|28
|1
|5
|1
|Frazier lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Akiyama lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|Hayes 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Moran dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Bell 1b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|Winker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|González ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|T.Stphnson ph-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Tucker cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Stallings c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|Murphy c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|Casali c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|Reynolds ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|010
|00x
|—
|1
DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Castellanos (10). SB_Casali (1).
|Pittsburgh
|Brubaker L,1-2
|5
|1-3
|5
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Howard
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Turley
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|Castillo W,3-5
|7
|3
|0
|0
|1
|10
|Bradley H,2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Iglesias S,8-10
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:34.
