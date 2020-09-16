Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

Pittsburgh Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 5 1 Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 1 Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0 Moran dh 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 Winker dh 2 0 0 0 González ss 3 0 0 0 T.Stphnson ph-dh 1 0 0 0 Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 0 0 0 0 Garcia ss 3 1 1 0 Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0 Reynolds ph-cf 1 0 0 0

Pittsburgh 000 000 000 — 0 Cincinnati 000 010 00x — 1

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Castellanos (10). SB_Casali (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Brubaker L,1-2 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 4 Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 Stratton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 Turley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Castillo W,3-5 7 3 0 0 1 10 Bradley H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0 Iglesias S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:34.

