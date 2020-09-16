Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 0

September 16, 2020 9:30 pm
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 0 3 0 Totals 28 1 5 1
Frazier lf 4 0 0 0 Akiyama lf 3 0 1 1
Hayes 3b 4 0 1 0 Castellanos rf 4 0 2 0
Moran dh 4 0 0 0 Votto 1b 3 0 0 0
Bell 1b 2 0 1 0 Winker dh 2 0 0 0
González ss 3 0 0 0 T.Stphnson ph-dh 1 0 0 0
Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 0
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0
Tucker cf 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 0 0 0 0 Garcia ss 3 1 1 0
Murphy c 2 0 0 0 Casali c 3 0 1 0
Reynolds ph-cf 1 0 0 0
Pittsburgh 000 000 000 0
Cincinnati 000 010 00x 1

DP_Pittsburgh 0, Cincinnati 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 3, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Castellanos (10). SB_Casali (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Brubaker L,1-2 5 1-3 5 1 1 1 4
Howard 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Stratton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Turley 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Castillo W,3-5 7 3 0 0 1 10
Bradley H,2 1 0 0 0 0 0
Iglesias S,8-10 1 0 0 0 0 1

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:34.

Advertisement

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|22 Modern Day Marine
9|23 3rd SmallSat & Space Access Summit
9|25 Corporate Gray Military-Friendly Job...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

First Black chief of a military service, Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., recognized for his impact