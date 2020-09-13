Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 40 10 13 9 5 14 Akiyama lf-cf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .226 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .231 Votto dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .219 Suárez 3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .211 Moustakas 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .226 T.Stephenson c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .400 Barnhart c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .195 Goodwin cf 2 2 1 1 1 1 .194 a-Aquino ph-lf 1 2 1 2 0 0 .200 Galvis 2b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .207 Garcia ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .188

St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 5 8 5 7 8 Wong 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268 DeJong ss 2 1 0 1 2 2 .284 Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .310 B.Miller dh 2 0 0 0 3 0 .268 Ravelo rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294 Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267 Carpenter 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .216 Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250 O’Neill lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .192 Bader cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .225

Cincinnati 012 001 312_10 13 0 St. Louis 120 020 000_5 8 0

a-homered for Goodwin in the 7th.

LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Akiyama (5), Suárez (7), Carpenter (5). HR_Goodwin (1), off Martínez; Suárez (13), off Woodford; Aquino (1), off Crismatt. RBIs_Goodwin (2), Suárez 2 (30), T.Stephenson (4), Castellanos (29), Galvis (12), Garcia (2), Aquino 2 (5), Ravelo (6), Wong (10), DeJong (19), Carpenter (21), Bader (8). SF_Ravelo, DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Goodwin, Votto, Akiyama); St. Louis 4 (Molina, Goldschmidt, Dean, Wong). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Garcia.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Mahle 2 2-3 4 3 3 4 3 77 4.31 R.Stephenson 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 26 9.00 Jones 1 4 1 1 0 0 18 6.32 Bradley, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.00 Iglesias, S, 7-9 2 0 0 0 1 3 25 3.63

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Martínez 4 6 3 3 2 8 90 10.32 Cabrera 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 33 3.60 Reyes, H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.14 Gant, L, 0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.57 A.Miller, BS, 2-3 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 14 4.15 Woodford 1 1 1 1 0 1 32 4.24 Crismatt 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_R.Stephenson 2-0, Jones 1-1, Reyes 1-1, Gant 1-0, A.Miller 2-2. IBB_off Martínez (Moustakas). HBP_Gant (Goodwin). WP_A.Miller.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:42.

