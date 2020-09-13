Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5

September 13, 2020 6:21 pm
 
1 min read
      
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 40 10 13 9 5 14
Akiyama lf-cf 6 1 2 0 0 1 .226
Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 0 2 .231
Votto dh 5 1 1 0 0 3 .219
Suárez 3b 5 1 3 2 0 1 .211
Moustakas 1b 3 1 0 0 2 0 .226
T.Stephenson c 3 1 1 1 1 2 .400
Barnhart c 1 1 1 0 0 0 .195
Goodwin cf 2 2 1 1 1 1 .194
a-Aquino ph-lf 1 2 1 2 0 0 .200
Galvis 2b 4 0 0 1 1 2 .207
Garcia ss 5 0 2 1 0 2 .188
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 5 8 5 7 8
Wong 2b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .268
DeJong ss 2 1 0 1 2 2 .284
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 0 .310
B.Miller dh 2 0 0 0 3 0 .268
Ravelo rf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .294
Molina c 4 0 1 0 0 1 .267
Carpenter 3b 4 2 2 1 0 1 .216
Dean lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .250
O’Neill lf 2 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Bader cf 3 1 1 1 1 0 .225
Cincinnati 012 001 312_10 13 0
St. Louis 120 020 000_5 8 0

a-homered for Goodwin in the 7th.

LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Akiyama (5), Suárez (7), Carpenter (5). HR_Goodwin (1), off Martínez; Suárez (13), off Woodford; Aquino (1), off Crismatt. RBIs_Goodwin (2), Suárez 2 (30), T.Stephenson (4), Castellanos (29), Galvis (12), Garcia (2), Aquino 2 (5), Ravelo (6), Wong (10), DeJong (19), Carpenter (21), Bader (8). SF_Ravelo, DeJong.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Goodwin, Votto, Akiyama); St. Louis 4 (Molina, Goldschmidt, Dean, Wong). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Garcia.

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 2 2-3 4 3 3 4 3 77 4.31
R.Stephenson 1 1-3 0 1 1 2 1 26 9.00
Jones 1 4 1 1 0 0 18 6.32
Bradley, W, 1-0 2 0 0 0 0 1 23 0.00
Iglesias, S, 7-9 2 0 0 0 1 3 25 3.63
St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Martínez 4 6 3 3 2 8 90 10.32
Cabrera 1 1-3 1 1 1 1 2 33 3.60
Reyes, H, 2 1 2 1 1 1 1 25 3.14
Gant, L, 0-3 0 1 1 1 0 0 5 2.57
A.Miller, BS, 2-3 2-3 0 1 1 1 0 14 4.15
Woodford 1 1 1 1 0 1 32 4.24
Crismatt 1 2 2 2 0 2 17 3.38

Inherited runners-scored_R.Stephenson 2-0, Jones 1-1, Reyes 1-1, Gant 1-0, A.Miller 2-2. IBB_off Martínez (Moustakas). HBP_Gant (Goodwin). WP_A.Miller.

Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:42.

