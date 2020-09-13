Cincinnati 10, St. Louis 5

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|40
|10
|13
|9
|5
|14
|
|Akiyama lf-cf
|6
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.231
|Votto dh
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.219
|Suárez 3b
|5
|1
|3
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Moustakas 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.226
|T.Stephenson c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.400
|Barnhart c
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.195
|Goodwin cf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.194
|a-Aquino ph-lf
|1
|2
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.200
|Galvis 2b
|4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|2
|.207
|Garcia ss
|5
|0
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.188
|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|5
|8
|5
|7
|8
|
|Wong 2b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.268
|DeJong ss
|2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|.284
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.310
|B.Miller dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.268
|Ravelo rf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.294
|Molina c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.267
|Carpenter 3b
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.216
|Dean lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.250
|O’Neill lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Bader cf
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.225
|Cincinnati
|012
|001
|312_10
|13
|0
|St. Louis
|120
|020
|000_5
|8
|0
a-homered for Goodwin in the 7th.
LOB_Cincinnati 9, St. Louis 9. 2B_Akiyama (5), Suárez (7), Carpenter (5). HR_Goodwin (1), off Martínez; Suárez (13), off Woodford; Aquino (1), off Crismatt. RBIs_Goodwin (2), Suárez 2 (30), T.Stephenson (4), Castellanos (29), Galvis (12), Garcia (2), Aquino 2 (5), Ravelo (6), Wong (10), DeJong (19), Carpenter (21), Bader (8). SF_Ravelo, DeJong.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 5 (Suárez, Goodwin, Votto, Akiyama); St. Louis 4 (Molina, Goldschmidt, Dean, Wong). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 10; St. Louis 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Garcia.
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|2
|2-3
|4
|3
|3
|4
|3
|77
|4.31
|R.Stephenson
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|1
|2
|1
|26
|9.00
|Jones
|1
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|18
|6.32
|Bradley, W, 1-0
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|0.00
|Iglesias, S, 7-9
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|25
|3.63
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Martínez
|4
|
|6
|3
|3
|2
|8
|90
|10.32
|Cabrera
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|2
|33
|3.60
|Reyes, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|25
|3.14
|Gant, L, 0-3
|0
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|5
|2.57
|A.Miller, BS, 2-3
|
|2-3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|14
|4.15
|Woodford
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|32
|4.24
|Crismatt
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|17
|3.38
Inherited runners-scored_R.Stephenson 2-0, Jones 1-1, Reyes 1-1, Gant 1-0, A.Miller 2-2. IBB_off Martínez (Moustakas). HBP_Gant (Goodwin). WP_A.Miller.
Umpires_Home, Paul Clemons; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:42.
