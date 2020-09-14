Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|25
|1
|4
|1
|2
|14
|
|González ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Frazier lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.228
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.324
|Moran 1b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.260
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.234
|Reynolds cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.174
|Newman 2b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.225
|Tucker rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.225
|a-Polanco ph-rf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.145
|Murphy c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.174
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|24
|3
|5
|3
|4
|7
|
|Akiyama lf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.224
|c-T.Stephenson ph
|1
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.455
|Castellanos dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.227
|Votto 1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.223
|Suárez 3b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.209
|Moustakas 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.219
|Farmer 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|Aquino rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.179
|Senzel cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|Barnhart c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|b-Casali ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.203
|Garcia ss
|3
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Pittsburgh
|000
|000
|1_1
|4
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|100
|2_3
|5
|1
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 7th. c-homered for Akiyama in the 7th.
E_Suárez (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Moran (8), off Bauer; Votto (8), off Ponce; T.Stephenson (2), off Howard. RBIs_Moran (14), Votto (15), T.Stephenson 2 (6). SB_González (2). CS_Akiyama (2), Reynolds (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Murphy 2); Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 1.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Ponce
|4
|
|1
|1
|1
|2
|3
|63
|3.18
|Stratton
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.42
|Howard, L, 2-2
|1
|2-3
|2
|2
|2
|1
|3
|32
|3.06
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bauer
|6
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|2
|12
|105
|1.71
|Iglesias, W, 3-3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|11
|3.50
Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 2-0.
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_2:25.
