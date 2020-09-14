Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 25 1 4 1 2 14 González ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269 Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228 Hayes 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .324 Moran 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .260 Bell dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .234 Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .174 Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225 Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225 a-Polanco ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .145 Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .174

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 24 3 5 3 4 7 Akiyama lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .224 c-T.Stephenson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .455 Castellanos dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227 Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .223 Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .209 Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219 Farmer 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255 Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179 Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229 Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .203 b-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203 Garcia ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .216

Pittsburgh 000 000 1_1 4 0 Cincinnati 000 100 2_3 5 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 7th. c-homered for Akiyama in the 7th.

E_Suárez (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Moran (8), off Bauer; Votto (8), off Ponce; T.Stephenson (2), off Howard. RBIs_Moran (14), Votto (15), T.Stephenson 2 (6). SB_González (2). CS_Akiyama (2), Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Murphy 2); Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 1.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Ponce 4 1 1 1 2 3 63 3.18 Stratton 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 3.42 Howard, L, 2-2 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 32 3.06

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bauer 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 12 105 1.71 Iglesias, W, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:25.

