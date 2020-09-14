Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 3, Pittsburgh 1

September 14, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 25 1 4 1 2 14
González ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .269
Frazier lf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .228
Hayes 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .324
Moran 1b 3 1 1 1 0 2 .260
Bell dh 3 0 1 0 0 1 .234
Reynolds cf 2 0 0 0 1 2 .174
Newman 2b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .225
Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .225
a-Polanco ph-rf 1 0 0 0 0 1 .145
Murphy c 3 0 0 0 0 3 .174
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 24 3 5 3 4 7
Akiyama lf 1 0 0 0 2 1 .224
c-T.Stephenson ph 1 1 1 2 0 0 .455
Castellanos dh 3 0 0 0 0 0 .227
Votto 1b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .223
Suárez 3b 2 0 0 0 1 1 .209
Moustakas 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .219
Farmer 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .255
Aquino rf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .179
Senzel cf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .229
Barnhart c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .203
b-Casali ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .203
Garcia ss 3 1 2 0 0 1 .216
Pittsburgh 000 000 1_1 4 0
Cincinnati 000 100 2_3 5 1

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Tucker in the 7th. b-struck out for Barnhart in the 7th. c-homered for Akiyama in the 7th.

E_Suárez (4). LOB_Pittsburgh 5, Cincinnati 5. HR_Moran (8), off Bauer; Votto (8), off Ponce; T.Stephenson (2), off Howard. RBIs_Moran (14), Votto (15), T.Stephenson 2 (6). SB_González (2). CS_Akiyama (2), Reynolds (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Bell, Murphy 2); Cincinnati 2 (Castellanos). RISP_Pittsburgh 0 for 6; Cincinnati 0 for 1.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Ponce 4 1 1 1 2 3 63 3.18
Stratton 1 2 0 0 1 1 24 3.42
Howard, L, 2-2 1 2-3 2 2 2 1 3 32 3.06
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bauer 6 1-3 4 1 1 2 12 105 1.71
Iglesias, W, 3-3 2-3 0 0 0 0 2 11 3.50

Inherited runners-scored_Iglesias 2-0.

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Dan Merzel; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_2:25.

