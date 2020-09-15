Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

September 15, 2020 9:41 pm
 
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 1 5 1 3 9
González ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310
Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261
Bell dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .138
Tucker cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226
Riddle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .157
a-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 6 4 1 9
Akiyama lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237
Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228
Aquino rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179
Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221
Winker dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268
Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .214
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .194
Galvis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .207
Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204
Barnhart c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .207
Pittsburgh 000 100 000_1 5 0
Cincinnati 310 000 00x_4 6 0

a-flied out for Riddle in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR_Barnhart (4), off Musgrove. RBIs_Moran (16), Moustakas (18), Goodwin (5), Galvis (13), Barnhart (10). SF_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Tucker, Hayes, Newman); Cincinnati 2 (Garcia, Winker). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Votto.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Musgrove, L, 0-5 5 6 4 4 1 8 87 5.74
Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00
Holland 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.58
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Lorenzen, W, 2-1 5 4 1 1 0 6 76 4.56
Antone, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.76
Sims, H, 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 3.00
Garrett, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 2.81

HBP_Musgrove (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:40.

