Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 1 5 1 3 9 González ss 4 0 1 0 0 1 .261 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .310 Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .261 Bell dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .244 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .138 Tucker cf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .226 Riddle 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .157 a-Newman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .225 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 0 0 .267

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 4 6 4 1 9 Akiyama lf 4 0 2 0 0 1 .237 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .228 Aquino rf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .179 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 1 1 .221 Winker dh 4 1 0 0 0 2 .268 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .214 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 1 0 1 .194 Galvis 2b 3 0 1 1 0 0 .207 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 0 1 .204 Barnhart c 3 1 1 1 0 1 .207

Pittsburgh 000 100 000_1 5 0 Cincinnati 310 000 00x_4 6 0

a-flied out for Riddle in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR_Barnhart (4), off Musgrove. RBIs_Moran (16), Moustakas (18), Goodwin (5), Galvis (13), Barnhart (10). SF_Goodwin.

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Tucker, Hayes, Newman); Cincinnati 2 (Garcia, Winker). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5.

Runners moved up_Votto.

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Musgrove, L, 0-5 5 6 4 4 1 8 87 5.74 Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 0 14 0.00 Holland 2 0 0 0 0 1 20 6.58

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Lorenzen, W, 2-1 5 4 1 1 0 6 76 4.56 Antone, H, 1 1 0 0 0 1 1 20 2.76 Sims, H, 4 2 1 0 0 0 1 28 3.00 Garrett, S, 1-2 1 0 0 0 2 1 27 2.81

HBP_Musgrove (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:40.

