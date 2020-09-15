Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|3
|9
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.261
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.310
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.261
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.138
|Tucker cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.226
|Riddle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|a-Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|1
|9
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.228
|Aquino rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.179
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.221
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.268
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.214
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.194
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.207
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.204
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.207
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000_1
|5
|0
|Cincinnati
|310
|000
|00x_4
|6
|0
a-flied out for Riddle in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR_Barnhart (4), off Musgrove. RBIs_Moran (16), Moustakas (18), Goodwin (5), Galvis (13), Barnhart (10). SF_Goodwin.
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 3 (Tucker, Hayes, Newman); Cincinnati 2 (Garcia, Winker). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 7; Cincinnati 1 for 5.
Runners moved up_Votto.
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Musgrove, L, 0-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|87
|5.74
|Cederlind
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|14
|0.00
|Holland
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|20
|6.58
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Lorenzen, W, 2-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|76
|4.56
|Antone, H, 1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|2.76
|Sims, H, 4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|28
|3.00
|Garrett, S, 1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|27
|2.81
HBP_Musgrove (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:40.
