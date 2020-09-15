Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

Pittsburgh Cincinnati ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 4 González ss 4 0 1 0 Akiyama lf 4 0 2 0 Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0 Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 Aquino rf 0 0 0 0 Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0 Bell dh 3 0 1 0 Winker dh 4 1 0 0 Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1 Tucker cf 4 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 1 Riddle 2b 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 1 1 Newman ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0 Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 1 1 1

Pittsburgh 000 100 000 — 1 Cincinnati 310 000 00x — 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR_Barnhart (4). SF_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Pittsburgh Musgrove L,0-5 5 6 4 4 1 8 Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 0 Holland 2 0 0 0 0 1

Cincinnati Lorenzen W,2-1 5 4 1 1 0 6 Antone H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1 Sims H,4 2 1 0 0 0 1 Garrett S,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Musgrove (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:40.

