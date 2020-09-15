Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|29
|4
|6
|4
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Aquino rf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moran 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Winker dh
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Tucker cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|Riddle 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Newman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|100
|000
|—
|1
|Cincinnati
|310
|000
|00x
|—
|4
LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR_Barnhart (4). SF_Goodwin (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Musgrove L,0-5
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|8
|Cederlind
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Holland
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Lorenzen W,2-1
|5
|
|4
|1
|1
|0
|6
|Antone H,1
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Sims H,4
|2
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Garrett S,1-2
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
HBP_Musgrove (Moustakas).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_2:40.
