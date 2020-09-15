Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 1

September 15, 2020 9:43 pm
 
Pittsburgh Cincinnati
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 1 5 1 Totals 29 4 6 4
González ss 4 0 1 0 Akiyama lf 4 0 2 0
Reynolds lf 3 0 0 0 Castellanos rf 4 1 2 0
Hayes 3b 4 1 1 0 Aquino rf 0 0 0 0
Moran 1b 4 0 1 1 Votto 1b 3 1 0 0
Bell dh 3 0 1 0 Winker dh 4 1 0 0
Polanco rf 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 3b 3 0 0 1
Tucker cf 4 0 1 0 Goodwin cf 2 0 0 1
Riddle 2b 3 0 0 0 Galvis 2b 3 0 1 1
Newman ph 1 0 0 0 Garcia ss 3 0 0 0
Stallings c 3 0 0 0 Barnhart c 3 1 1 1
Pittsburgh 000 100 000 1
Cincinnati 310 000 00x 4

LOB_Pittsburgh 7, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Hayes (2), González (12), Castellanos (9). HR_Barnhart (4). SF_Goodwin (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Musgrove L,0-5 5 6 4 4 1 8
Cederlind 1 0 0 0 0 0
Holland 2 0 0 0 0 1
Cincinnati
Lorenzen W,2-1 5 4 1 1 0 6
Antone H,1 1 0 0 0 1 1
Sims H,4 2 1 0 0 0 1
Garrett S,1-2 1 0 0 0 2 1

HBP_Musgrove (Moustakas).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_2:40.

