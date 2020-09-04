Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

September 4, 2020 6:52 pm
 
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 27 4 7 4 3 8
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 1 2 .241
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 1 0 0 .254
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 0 1 .171
Moustakas ph-dh 1 0 1 0 0 0 .225
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 1 0 1 .188
Winker lf 3 0 1 1 1 2 .315
Akiyama lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .196
Aquino cf 1 1 1 0 0 0 .250
Goodwin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 0 0 .143
Casali c 2 0 0 0 1 1 .240
Garcia ss 3 0 1 1 0 0 .208
Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .245
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 2 8 2 2 9
González ss 4 1 1 0 0 0 .264
Newman 2b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0 1 1 .191
Moran dh 3 0 2 1 0 1 .278
Polanco rf 3 0 2 1 0 1 .167
Bell 1b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .202
Hayes 3b 2 0 1 0 1 0 .273
Tucker cf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .239
Stallings c 2 0 0 0 0 2 .295
Frazier ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .221
Cincinnati 012 010 0_4 7 1
Pittsburgh 002 000 0_2 8 1

a-popped out for Aquino in the 5th. b-doubled for Davidson in the 7th. c-singled for Stallings in the 7th.

E_Farmer (1), Bell (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Moustakas (2), Polanco 2 (5), González (8). HR_Castellanos (11), off Brault. RBIs_Garcia (1), Suárez (20), Winker (18), Castellanos (25), Moran (13), Polanco (14). SF_Suárez.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, Casali, Votto, Winker); Pittsburgh 4 (Tucker, Bell, Reynolds). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.

Runners moved up_Davidson. GIDP_Davidson, González.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Farmer, Votto); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Bell).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo W,1-5 6 7 2 2 2 8 93 3.95
Iglesias S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1 18 4.15
Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Brault L,0-2 4 2-3 6 4 3 2 6 96 4.37
Neverauskas 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 29 7.07
Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 8.22

Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 1-0. HBP_Brault (Aquino). WP_Neverauskas, Bashlor.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:31.

