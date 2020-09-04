Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|4
|3
|8
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.241
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.254
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.171
|Moustakas ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.225
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.188
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.315
|Akiyama lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.196
|Aquino cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.250
|Goodwin ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.143
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.240
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|2
|2
|9
|
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.264
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.191
|Moran dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.278
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|0
|1
|.167
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.202
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Tucker cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.295
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.221
|Cincinnati
|012
|010
|0_4
|7
|1
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|0_2
|8
|1
a-popped out for Aquino in the 5th. b-doubled for Davidson in the 7th. c-singled for Stallings in the 7th.
E_Farmer (1), Bell (3). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Moustakas (2), Polanco 2 (5), González (8). HR_Castellanos (11), off Brault. RBIs_Garcia (1), Suárez (20), Winker (18), Castellanos (25), Moran (13), Polanco (14). SF_Suárez.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Farmer, Casali, Votto, Winker); Pittsburgh 4 (Tucker, Bell, Reynolds). RISP_Cincinnati 2 for 9; Pittsburgh 2 for 11.
Runners moved up_Davidson. GIDP_Davidson, González.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Garcia, Farmer, Votto); Pittsburgh 1 (Newman, Bell).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo W,1-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|8
|93
|3.95
|Iglesias S,5-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|18
|4.15
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Brault L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|6
|96
|4.37
|Neverauskas
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|29
|7.07
|Bashlor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|8.22
Inherited runners-scored_Neverauskas 1-0. HBP_Brault (Aquino). WP_Neverauskas, Bashlor.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:31.
