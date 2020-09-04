Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|27
|4
|7
|4
|
|Totals
|28
|2
|8
|2
|
|Votto 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|González ss
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Newman 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Davidson dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds lf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas ph-dh
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Moran dh
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Polanco rf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Winker lf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Akiyama lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Aquino cf
|1
|1
|1
|0
|
|Tucker cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Goodwin ph-cf
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stallings c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Casali c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Frazier ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Garcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Farmer 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cincinnati
|012
|010
|0
|—
|4
|Pittsburgh
|002
|000
|0
|—
|2
E_Farmer (1), Bell (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Moustakas (2), Polanco 2 (5), González (8). HR_Castellanos (11). SF_Suárez (1).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Castillo W,1-5
|6
|
|7
|2
|2
|2
|8
|Iglesias S,5-6
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brault L,0-2
|4
|2-3
|6
|4
|3
|2
|6
|Neverauskas
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Bashlor
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Brault (Aquino). WP_Neverauskas, Bashlor.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:31.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.