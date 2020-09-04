Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, Pittsburgh 2

September 4, 2020
 
Cincinnati Pittsburgh
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 27 4 7 4 Totals 28 2 8 2
Votto 1b 3 1 1 0 González ss 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 4 2 2 1 Newman 2b 4 0 0 0
Davidson dh 3 0 0 0 Reynolds lf 3 1 0 0
Moustakas ph-dh 1 0 1 0 Moran dh 3 0 2 1
Suárez 3b 3 0 0 1 Polanco rf 3 0 2 1
Winker lf 3 0 1 1 Bell 1b 3 0 0 0
Akiyama lf 0 0 0 0 Hayes 3b 2 0 1 0
Aquino cf 1 1 1 0 Tucker cf 3 0 1 0
Goodwin ph-cf 1 0 0 0 Stallings c 2 0 0 0
Casali c 2 0 0 0 Frazier ph 1 0 1 0
Garcia ss 3 0 1 1
Farmer 2b 3 0 0 0
Cincinnati 012 010 0 4
Pittsburgh 002 000 0 2

E_Farmer (1), Bell (3). DP_Cincinnati 1, Pittsburgh 1. LOB_Cincinnati 7, Pittsburgh 7. 2B_Moustakas (2), Polanco 2 (5), González (8). HR_Castellanos (11). SF_Suárez (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Castillo W,1-5 6 7 2 2 2 8
Iglesias S,5-6 1 1 0 0 0 1
Pittsburgh
Brault L,0-2 4 2-3 6 4 3 2 6
Neverauskas 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Bashlor 1 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Brault (Aquino). WP_Neverauskas, Bashlor.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Charlie Ramos; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:31.

