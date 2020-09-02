Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

September 2, 2020 9:51 pm
 
St. Louis AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 6
Wong 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .256
Edman rf 4 0 1 0 0 0 .273
Goldschmidt 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .337
Miller dh 3 1 2 1 1 1 .333
DeJong ss 2 0 0 0 2 1 .311
Molina c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .303
Carpenter 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .175
O’Neill lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .178
Thomas cf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .083
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 4 4 4 6 10
Votto 1b 5 0 1 1 0 1 .239
Castellanos rf 2 0 0 0 1 1 .246
Winker dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .314
Suárez 3b 4 1 1 0 0 1 .192
Moustakas 2b 2 0 0 0 2 1 .214
Goodwin cf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .167
Davidson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .184
Lorenzen cf 0 0 0 0 0 0
Garcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 2 .190
Akiyama lf 2 2 1 1 1 0 .196
Barnhart c 2 1 1 2 1 0 .188
Aquino pr 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Casali c 0 0 0 0 1 0 .250
St. Louis 010 020 000_3 6 0
Cincinnati 010 020 001_4 4 0

One out when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Goodwin in the 8th.

1-ran for Barnhart in the 7th.

LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_O’Neill (3), Wong (3), Suárez (5). HR_Miller (5), off Mahle; Molina (2), off Mahle; Barnhart (2), off Oviedo. RBIs_Miller (19), Molina (12), Wong (7), Akiyama (4), Barnhart 2 (8), Votto (12). SB_Akiyama (3). S_Molina.

Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman, Thomas); Cincinnati 3 (Barnhart, Winker). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 6.

GIDP_DeJong.

DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Moustakas, Votto).

St. Louis IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Oviedo 4 2-3 3 3 3 1 5 83 4.30
Cabrera 2 0 0 0 2 1 24 3.48
Gant 2-3 0 0 0 1 2 15 1.64
Gomber 2-3 0 0 0 0 1 12 0.79
Gallegos L,1-1 1-3 1 1 1 2 1 16 1.08
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Mahle 7 4 3 3 2 3 97 3.90
Garrett 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 14 2.31
Iglesias W,2-2 1 1-3 1 0 0 2 2 22 4.50

Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Gant 1-0, Iglesias 1-0. IBB_off Iglesias (Carpenter). HBP_Oviedo 2 (Akiyama,Castellanos). WP_Oviedo.

Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.

T_2:55.

