Cincinnati 4, St. Louis 3

|St. Louis
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|6
|
|Wong 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.256
|Edman rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.273
|Goldschmidt 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.337
|Miller dh
|3
|1
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.333
|DeJong ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.311
|Molina c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.303
|Carpenter 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.175
|O’Neill lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.178
|Thomas cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.083
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|4
|4
|4
|6
|10
|
|Votto 1b
|5
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.239
|Castellanos rf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.246
|Winker dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.314
|Suárez 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Moustakas 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.214
|Goodwin cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.167
|Davidson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|Lorenzen cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.190
|Akiyama lf
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.196
|Barnhart c
|2
|1
|1
|2
|1
|0
|.188
|Aquino pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Casali c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.250
|St. Louis
|010
|020
|000_3
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|010
|020
|001_4
|4
|0
One out when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Goodwin in the 8th.
1-ran for Barnhart in the 7th.
LOB_St. Louis 6, Cincinnati 8. 2B_O’Neill (3), Wong (3), Suárez (5). HR_Miller (5), off Mahle; Molina (2), off Mahle; Barnhart (2), off Oviedo. RBIs_Miller (19), Molina (12), Wong (7), Akiyama (4), Barnhart 2 (8), Votto (12). SB_Akiyama (3). S_Molina.
Runners left in scoring position_St. Louis 3 (Edman, Thomas); Cincinnati 3 (Barnhart, Winker). RISP_St. Louis 1 for 5; Cincinnati 2 for 6.
GIDP_DeJong.
DP_Cincinnati 1 (Suárez, Moustakas, Votto).
|St. Louis
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Oviedo
|4
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|5
|83
|4.30
|Cabrera
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|24
|3.48
|Gant
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|15
|1.64
|Gomber
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|0.79
|Gallegos L,1-1
|
|1-3
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|16
|1.08
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Mahle
|7
|
|4
|3
|3
|2
|3
|97
|3.90
|Garrett
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.31
|Iglesias W,2-2
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|2
|22
|4.50
Inherited runners-scored_Cabrera 1-0, Gant 1-0, Iglesias 1-0. IBB_off Iglesias (Carpenter). HBP_Oviedo 2 (Akiyama,Castellanos). WP_Oviedo.
Umpires_Home, Nic Lentz; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Dan Merzel; Third, Will Little.
T_2:55.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.