Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3

Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 5 8 5 5 11 Iglesias p-p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Aquino lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .170 d-Barnhart ph-1b 2 1 1 1 0 1 .204 Castellanos rf 4 0 0 0 1 2 .225 Votto dh-1b 2 1 0 1 3 1 .226 Suárez 3b 5 0 2 2 0 2 .202 Moustakas 1b-2b 5 0 1 0 0 1 .230 Senzel cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .186 a-Akiyama ph-cf-lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .245 Farmer 2b 2 0 1 0 0 0 .266 b-Winker ph-lf 2 1 1 0 0 0 .255 1-Lorenzen pr-cf 0 1 0 0 0 0 — Garcia ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .194 c-Galvis ph-ss 2 0 1 1 0 0 .220 Casali c 3 1 1 0 1 1 .224

Minnesota AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 3 5 2 4 13 Kepler rf 4 1 0 0 1 2 .228 Arraez 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .321 f-Adrianza ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .191 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .303 Rosario lf 3 0 0 1 0 1 .257 Cave cf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .221 Sanó 1b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .204 Polanco ss 4 1 0 0 0 2 .258 Gonzalez 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .211 Avila c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .184 e-Garver ph-c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .167

Cincinnati 000 001 100 3_5 8 1 Minnesota 000 011 000 1_3 5 0

a-lined out for Senzel in the 7th. b-doubled for Farmer in the 7th. c-singled for Garcia in the 7th. d-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. e-singled for Avila in the 8th. f-struck out for Arraez in the 10th.

1-ran for Winker in the 10th.

E_Garrett (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_Suárez (8), Winker (7), Arraez (9). RBIs_Suárez 2 (38), Galvis (16), Barnhart (13), Votto (22), Rosario (42), Gonzalez (22). SB_Galvis (1). SF_Rosario.

Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Moustakas 2, Barnhart); Minnesota 2 (Cave, Adrianza). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 7.

Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Senzel, Cruz, Rosario.

DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Garcia, Moustakas; Moustakas, Galvis, Barnhart); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez, Sanó).

Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Gray 5 1-3 2 2 2 4 4 87 3.70 Antone 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 3 19 2.80 Garrett 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 15 2.45 Sims 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 2 18 2.45 Iglesias, W, 4-3 1 1-3 1 1 0 0 3 22 2.74

Minnesota IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill 5 2-3 2 1 1 3 4 93 3.03 Wisler, BS, 1-2 2-3 1 0 0 0 1 13 1.07 Clippard, BS, 0-2 2-3 2 1 1 0 2 15 2.77 May 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.86 Thielbar, L, 2-1 1 1-3 0 1 0 0 1 14 2.25 Romo 0 2 2 2 2 0 18 4.05 Alcala 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 13 2.62

Romo pitched to 4 batters in the 10th

Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-1, Sims 2-0, Iglesias 1-0, Wisler 1-1, Romo 1-1, Alcala 3-1. WP_Gray(3).

Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.

T_3:53.

