Cincinnati 5, Minnesota 3

|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|5
|8
|5
|5
|11
|
|Iglesias p-p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Aquino lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.170
|d-Barnhart ph-1b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.204
|Castellanos rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Votto dh-1b
|2
|1
|0
|1
|3
|1
|.226
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|2
|2
|0
|2
|.202
|Moustakas 1b-2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.230
|Senzel cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|a-Akiyama ph-cf-lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.245
|Farmer 2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|b-Winker ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.255
|1-Lorenzen pr-cf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Garcia ss
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|c-Galvis ph-ss
|2
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.220
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.224
|Minnesota
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|3
|5
|2
|4
|13
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.228
|Arraez 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.321
|f-Adrianza ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.191
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Rosario lf
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.257
|Cave cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.221
|Sanó 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.204
|Polanco ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.258
|Gonzalez 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.211
|Avila c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.184
|e-Garver ph-c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.167
|Cincinnati
|000
|001
|100
|3_5
|8
|1
|Minnesota
|000
|011
|000
|1_3
|5
|0
a-lined out for Senzel in the 7th. b-doubled for Farmer in the 7th. c-singled for Garcia in the 7th. d-struck out for Aquino in the 7th. e-singled for Avila in the 8th. f-struck out for Arraez in the 10th.
1-ran for Winker in the 10th.
E_Garrett (1). LOB_Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 6. 2B_Suárez (8), Winker (7), Arraez (9). RBIs_Suárez 2 (38), Galvis (16), Barnhart (13), Votto (22), Rosario (42), Gonzalez (22). SB_Galvis (1). SF_Rosario.
Runners left in scoring position_Cincinnati 4 (Moustakas 2, Barnhart); Minnesota 2 (Cave, Adrianza). RISP_Cincinnati 4 for 9; Minnesota 1 for 7.
Runners moved up_Polanco. GIDP_Senzel, Cruz, Rosario.
DP_Cincinnati 2 (Farmer, Garcia, Moustakas; Moustakas, Galvis, Barnhart); Minnesota 1 (Polanco, Arraez, Sanó).
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gray
|5
|1-3
|2
|2
|2
|4
|4
|87
|3.70
|Antone
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|19
|2.80
|Garrett
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|15
|2.45
|Sims
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|18
|2.45
|Iglesias, W, 4-3
|1
|1-3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|22
|2.74
|Minnesota
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill
|5
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|3
|4
|93
|3.03
|Wisler, BS, 1-2
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|1.07
|Clippard, BS, 0-2
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|2
|15
|2.77
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.86
|Thielbar, L, 2-1
|1
|1-3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|14
|2.25
|Romo
|0
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|0
|18
|4.05
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|2.62
Romo pitched to 4 batters in the 10th
Inherited runners-scored_Antone 2-1, Sims 2-0, Iglesias 1-0, Wisler 1-1, Romo 1-1, Alcala 3-1. WP_Gray(3).
Umpires_Home, Tim Timmons; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Ryan Blakney; Third, D.J. Reyburn.
T_3:53.
