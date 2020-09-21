Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|3
|6
|3
|4
|12
|
|García cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.244
|Yelich lf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.218
|Braun dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.255
|Vogelbach 1b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.410
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.215
|Gyorko 3b
|3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|.274
|Peterson rf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|0
|1
|.211
|Arcia ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.247
|d-Sogard ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.186
|Narváez c
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.170
|a-Taylor ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.226
|Nottingham c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.200
|Cincinnati
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|31
|6
|8
|6
|3
|12
|
|Akiyama lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.239
|Castellanos rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.230
|Votto 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|1-Farmer pr-ss
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.268
|Suárez 3b
|3
|1
|2
|2
|1
|1
|.203
|Moustakas 2b-1b
|3
|1
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.218
|Winker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.257
|b-Aquino ph-dh
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.216
|Goodwin cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.156
|c-Senzel ph-cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.203
|Galvis ss-2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.209
|Casali c
|3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|002_3
|6
|0
|Cincinnati
|000
|002
|04x_6
|8
|0
a-grounded out for Narváez in the 7th. b-struck out for Winker in the 7th. c-lined out for Goodwin in the 7th. d-flied out for Arcia in the 9th.
1-ran for Votto in the 8th.
LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Peterson (1), Moustakas (6), Castellanos (11). HR_Gyorko (9), off Castillo; Peterson (2), off Jones; Suárez (14), off Woodruff; Casali (6), off Rasmussen; Moustakas (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Gyorko (17), Peterson 2 (5), Suárez 2 (33), Casali (8), Moustakas 3 (23).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Taylor); Cincinnati 2 (Galvis). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 8.
Runners moved up_Braun. GIDP_Braun, Vogelbach, Winker.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Vogelbach); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Suárez, Votto; Galvis, Moustakas, Votto).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Woodruff, L, 2-5
|5
|2-3
|4
|2
|2
|2
|9
|100
|3.43
|Claudio
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|19
|3.63
|Rasmussen
|
|2-3
|3
|4
|4
|1
|2
|24
|4.40
|Topa
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|4.15
|Cincinnati
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Castillo, W, 4-5
|6
|2-3
|4
|1
|1
|3
|9
|101
|2.86
|Garrett, H, 5
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|12
|2.70
|Iglesias, H, 1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|3.05
|Jones
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|0
|2
|21
|6.27
Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, Iglesias 1-0. WP_Woodruff.
Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.
T_2:56.
