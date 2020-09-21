Listen Live Sports

Cincinnati 6, Milwaukee 3

September 21, 2020 9:56 pm
 
1 min read
      
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 3 6 3 4 12
García cf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .244
Yelich lf 2 0 1 0 2 1 .218
Braun dh 4 0 0 0 0 1 .255
Vogelbach 1b 3 1 1 0 1 0 .410
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .215
Gyorko 3b 3 1 1 1 1 1 .274
Peterson rf 4 1 2 2 0 1 .211
Arcia ss 3 0 1 0 0 1 .247
d-Sogard ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .186
Narváez c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .170
a-Taylor ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .226
Nottingham c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .200
Cincinnati AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 31 6 8 6 3 12
Akiyama lf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .239
Castellanos rf 4 1 1 0 0 3 .230
Votto 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .231
1-Farmer pr-ss 0 1 0 0 0 0 .268
Suárez 3b 3 1 2 2 1 1 .203
Moustakas 2b-1b 3 1 2 3 1 0 .218
Winker dh 2 0 0 0 0 0 .257
b-Aquino ph-dh 2 0 1 0 0 1 .216
Goodwin cf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .156
c-Senzel ph-cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .203
Galvis ss-2b 3 0 0 0 0 1 .209
Casali c 3 1 1 1 0 0 .224
Milwaukee 000 010 002_3 6 0
Cincinnati 000 002 04x_6 8 0

a-grounded out for Narváez in the 7th. b-struck out for Winker in the 7th. c-lined out for Goodwin in the 7th. d-flied out for Arcia in the 9th.

1-ran for Votto in the 8th.

LOB_Milwaukee 5, Cincinnati 4. 2B_Peterson (1), Moustakas (6), Castellanos (11). HR_Gyorko (9), off Castillo; Peterson (2), off Jones; Suárez (14), off Woodruff; Casali (6), off Rasmussen; Moustakas (6), off Rasmussen. RBIs_Gyorko (17), Peterson 2 (5), Suárez 2 (33), Casali (8), Moustakas 3 (23).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 3 (Hiura, Taylor); Cincinnati 2 (Galvis). RISP_Milwaukee 0 for 3; Cincinnati 2 for 8.

Runners moved up_Braun. GIDP_Braun, Vogelbach, Winker.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Vogelbach); Cincinnati 2 (Moustakas, Suárez, Votto; Galvis, Moustakas, Votto).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Woodruff, L, 2-5 5 2-3 4 2 2 2 9 100 3.43
Claudio 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 1 19 3.63
Rasmussen 2-3 3 4 4 1 2 24 4.40
Topa 1-3 1 0 0 0 0 2 4.15
Cincinnati IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Castillo, W, 4-5 6 2-3 4 1 1 3 9 101 2.86
Garrett, H, 5 2-3 0 0 0 1 1 12 2.70
Iglesias, H, 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 3.05
Jones 1 2 2 2 0 2 21 6.27

Inherited runners-scored_Garrett 2-0, Iglesias 1-0. WP_Woodruff.

Umpires_Home, Chad Whitson; First, Mark Carlson; Second, James Hoye; Third, Mike Estabrook.

T_2:56.

