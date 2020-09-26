On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 12:05 am
< a min read
      
Cincinnati Minnesota
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 35 2 8 2
Akiyama lf 5 1 2 1 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0
Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 1 0 0 0
Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 Adrianza 3b 4 0 1 1
Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0
Moustakas 2b 4 2 2 3 Wade Jr. pr 0 0 0 0
Winker dh 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 5 0 2 0
Garcia pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0
Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 Cave pr-cf 0 0 0 0
Galvis ss 4 1 3 2 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0
Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0
Garver c 4 0 1 0
Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 1
Cincinnati 000 220 003 7
Minnesota 001 001 000 2

E_Sanó (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Akiyama (6), Adrianza (6), Garver (1), Polanco (8). HR_Moustakas 2 (8), Galvis (7).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cincinnati
Mahle 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 4
Lorenzen W,3-1 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 4
Garrett H,6 1-3 1 0 0 0 1
Sims H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2
Iglesias H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2
Miley 1 0 0 0 1 1
Minnesota
Berríos L,5-4 5 5 4 4 2 7
Thielbar 2 0 0 0 0 0
May 1 0 0 0 0 1
Colina 1-3 4 3 3 2 0
Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Sims pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Sims (Buxton).

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:38.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment