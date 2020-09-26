Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|7
|
|Totals
|35
|2
|8
|2
|
|Akiyama lf
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Kepler rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Castellanos rf
|5
|0
|1
|1
|
|Donaldson 3b
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Votto 1b
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Adrianza 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Suárez 3b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cruz dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Moustakas 2b
|4
|2
|2
|3
|
|Wade Jr. pr
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Winker dh
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Rosario lf
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Garcia pr-dh
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Buxton cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Senzel cf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cave pr-cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Galvis ss
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Sanó 1b
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Barnhart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Garver c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gonzalez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Cincinnati
|000
|220
|003
|—
|7
|Minnesota
|001
|001
|000
|—
|2
E_Sanó (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Akiyama (6), Adrianza (6), Garver (1), Polanco (8). HR_Moustakas 2 (8), Galvis (7).
|Cincinnati
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Mahle
|2
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|4
|Lorenzen W,3-1
|3
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|1
|4
|Garrett H,6
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Sims H,5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Iglesias H,2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Miley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Minnesota
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos L,5-4
|5
|
|5
|4
|4
|2
|7
|Thielbar
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|May
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Colina
|
|1-3
|4
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Alcala
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Sims pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.
HBP_Sims (Buxton).
Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.
T_3:38.
