Cincinnati 7, Minnesota 2

Cincinnati Minnesota ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 7 9 7 Totals 35 2 8 2 Akiyama lf 5 1 2 1 Kepler rf 4 1 1 0 Castellanos rf 5 0 1 1 Donaldson 3b 1 0 0 0 Votto 1b 4 1 0 0 Adrianza 3b 4 0 1 1 Suárez 3b 5 0 0 0 Cruz dh 3 0 0 0 Moustakas 2b 4 2 2 3 Wade Jr. pr 0 0 0 0 Winker dh 2 0 0 0 Rosario lf 5 0 2 0 Garcia pr-dh 0 1 0 0 Buxton cf 3 0 0 0 Senzel cf 4 1 1 0 Cave pr-cf 0 0 0 0 Galvis ss 4 1 3 2 Sanó 1b 3 1 0 0 Barnhart c 3 0 0 0 Polanco ss 4 0 2 0 Garver c 4 0 1 0 Gonzalez 2b 4 0 1 1

Cincinnati 000 220 003 — 7 Minnesota 001 001 000 — 2

E_Sanó (5). LOB_Cincinnati 6, Minnesota 11. 2B_Akiyama (6), Adrianza (6), Garver (1), Polanco (8). HR_Moustakas 2 (8), Galvis (7).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cincinnati Mahle 2 1-3 3 1 1 2 4 Lorenzen W,3-1 3 1-3 3 1 1 1 4 Garrett H,6 1-3 1 0 0 0 1 Sims H,5 1 0 0 0 0 2 Iglesias H,2 1 1 0 0 0 2 Miley 1 0 0 0 1 1

Minnesota Berríos L,5-4 5 5 4 4 2 7 Thielbar 2 0 0 0 0 0 May 1 0 0 0 0 1 Colina 1-3 4 3 3 2 0 Alcala 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

Sims pitched to 1 batter in the 8th.

HBP_Sims (Buxton).

Umpires_Home, Ryan Blakney; First, D.J. Reyburn; Second, Tim Timmons; Third, Laz Diaz.

T_3:38.

