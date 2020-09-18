Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

September 18, 2020 11:00 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 29 1 5 1 7 5
Lindor ss 2 0 0 1 2 0 .272
Hernández 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .270
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194
F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .172
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .160
DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .267
Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 0 6 0 2 14
V.Reyes cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285
W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .347
Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .232
Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318
H.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281
D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Cameron ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .071
Bonifacio lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243
Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .180
Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239
Haase c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .192
Cleveland 000 010 000_1 5 0
Detroit 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-tripled for D.Hill in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_W.Castro (3). 3B_DeShields (2), Cameron (1). RBIs_Lindor (26). SB_Lindor (5). CS_Ramírez (2). SF_Lindor. S_DeShields.

Advertisement

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Santana, Hernández 2); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Cabrera, Goodrum). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lindor, DeShields.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Plesac, W, 4-2 7 2-3 5 0 0 1 11 112 1.85
Karinchak, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.62
Hand, S, 13-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.16
Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fulmer 3 1 0 0 1 2 44 8.17
Alexander, L, 2-2 2 3 1 1 2 1 46 4.01
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.00
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.46
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.00
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 3 0 25 1.42
Soto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0, Soto 3-0.

        Insight by Motorola Solutions: Defense Health Agency, Military Health System, SBA and Army Corps of Engineers explore cloud strategies to fulfill the mission in this free webinar.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:33.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|20 Military Hiring Conference - Norfolk,...
9|21 Implement the New NIST RMF and Meet...
9|22 Modern Day Marine
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Air Force celebrates 73rd birthday