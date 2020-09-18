Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|7
|5
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|2
|0
|.272
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.280
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.194
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.279
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.255
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.172
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.160
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Detroit
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|2
|14
|
|V.Reyes cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.285
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.347
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.232
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.318
|H.Castro rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.281
|D.Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Cameron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.071
|Bonifacio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.243
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.180
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.239
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.192
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000_1
|5
|0
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000_0
|6
|0
a-tripled for D.Hill in the 9th.
LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_W.Castro (3). 3B_DeShields (2), Cameron (1). RBIs_Lindor (26). SB_Lindor (5). CS_Ramírez (2). SF_Lindor. S_DeShields.
Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Santana, Hernández 2); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Cabrera, Goodrum). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 5.
Runners moved up_Lindor, DeShields.
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Plesac, W, 4-2
|7
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|112
|1.85
|Karinchak, H, 7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|11
|2.62
|Hand, S, 13-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|20
|2.16
|Detroit
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fulmer
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|44
|8.17
|Alexander, L, 2-2
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|46
|4.01
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|9.00
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|24
|3.46
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|13
|4.00
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|25
|1.42
|Soto
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|9
|3.32
Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0, Soto 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:33.
