Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 29 1 5 1 7 5 Lindor ss 2 0 0 1 2 0 .272 Hernández 2b 5 0 1 0 0 2 .270 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 0 1 .280 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .194 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 1 .279 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .255 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 2 0 .172 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 1 1 .160 DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 0 0 .267

Detroit AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 0 6 0 2 14 V.Reyes cf-rf 4 0 2 0 0 0 .285 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 1 0 .347 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 1 3 .232 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .318 H.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 0 1 .281 D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Cameron ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .071 Bonifacio lf 4 0 0 0 0 3 .243 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 0 3 .180 Romine c 3 0 0 0 0 1 .239 Haase c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0 0 1 .192

Cleveland 000 010 000_1 5 0 Detroit 000 000 000_0 6 0

a-tripled for D.Hill in the 9th.

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_W.Castro (3). 3B_DeShields (2), Cameron (1). RBIs_Lindor (26). SB_Lindor (5). CS_Ramírez (2). SF_Lindor. S_DeShields.

Runners left in scoring position_Cleveland 4 (Santana, Hernández 2); Detroit 3 (H.Castro, Cabrera, Goodrum). RISP_Cleveland 0 for 6; Detroit 0 for 5.

Runners moved up_Lindor, DeShields.

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Plesac, W, 4-2 7 2-3 5 0 0 1 11 112 1.85 Karinchak, H, 7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 11 2.62 Hand, S, 13-13 1 1 0 0 0 2 20 2.16

Detroit IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fulmer 3 1 0 0 1 2 44 8.17 Alexander, L, 2-2 2 3 1 1 2 1 46 4.01 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 9.00 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 24 3.46 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 13 4.00 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 3 0 25 1.42 Soto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 9 3.32

Inherited runners-scored_Karinchak 1-0, Soto 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:33.

