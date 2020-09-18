Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|29
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|0
|6
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|0
|0
|1
|
|V.Reyes cf-rf
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|0
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|Cabrera dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|H.Castro rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|D.Hill cf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Bonifacio lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Goodrum 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Romine c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Haase c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Paredes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Detroit
|000
|000
|000
|—
|0
LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_W.Castro (3). 3B_DeShields (2), Cameron (1). SB_Lindor (5). SF_Lindor (2). S_DeShields (4).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Plesac W,4-2
|7
|2-3
|5
|0
|0
|1
|11
|Karinchak H,7
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Hand S,13-13
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fulmer
|3
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Alexander L,2-2
|2
|
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|Jiménez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cisnero
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Farmer
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Garcia
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|3
|0
|Soto
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.
T_3:33.
