Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

September 18, 2020 11:02 pm
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 32 0 6 0
Lindor ss 2 0 0 1 V.Reyes cf-rf 4 0 2 0
Hernández 2b 5 0 1 0 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0
Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0
Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0
F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 H.Castro rf 3 0 1 0
Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0
Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 Cameron ph 1 0 1 0
R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 Bonifacio lf 4 0 0 0
DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0
Romine c 3 0 0 0
Haase c 0 0 0 0
Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0
Cleveland 000 010 000 1
Detroit 000 000 000 0

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_W.Castro (3). 3B_DeShields (2), Cameron (1). SB_Lindor (5). SF_Lindor (2). S_DeShields (4).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Plesac W,4-2 7 2-3 5 0 0 1 11
Karinchak H,7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1
Hand S,13-13 1 1 0 0 0 2
Detroit
Fulmer 3 1 0 0 1 2
Alexander L,2-2 2 3 1 1 2 1
Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1
Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1
Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0
Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 3 0
Soto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:33.

