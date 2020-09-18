Cleveland 1, Detroit 0

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 29 1 5 1 Totals 32 0 6 0 Lindor ss 2 0 0 1 V.Reyes cf-rf 4 0 2 0 Hernández 2b 5 0 1 0 W.Castro ss 3 0 1 0 Ramírez 3b 4 0 2 0 Cabrera dh 3 0 0 0 Santana 1b 4 0 0 0 Candelario 1b 4 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 H.Castro rf 3 0 1 0 Naquin rf 3 0 0 0 D.Hill cf 0 0 0 0 Luplow lf 2 0 0 0 Cameron ph 1 0 1 0 R.Pérez c 3 0 1 0 Bonifacio lf 4 0 0 0 DeShields cf 3 1 1 0 Goodrum 2b 4 0 0 0 Romine c 3 0 0 0 Haase c 0 0 0 0 Paredes 3b 3 0 1 0

Cleveland 000 010 000 — 1 Detroit 000 000 000 — 0

LOB_Cleveland 10, Detroit 7. 2B_W.Castro (3). 3B_DeShields (2), Cameron (1). SB_Lindor (5). SF_Lindor (2). S_DeShields (4).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Plesac W,4-2 7 2-3 5 0 0 1 11 Karinchak H,7 1-3 0 0 0 1 1 Hand S,13-13 1 1 0 0 0 2

Detroit Fulmer 3 1 0 0 1 2 Alexander L,2-2 2 3 1 1 2 1 Jiménez 1 0 0 0 0 1 Cisnero 1 0 0 0 1 1 Farmer 1 1 0 0 0 0 Garcia 2-3 0 0 0 3 0 Soto 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Umpires_Home, Laz Diaz; First, Ryan Blakney; Second, D.J. Reyburn; Third, Tim Timmons.

T_3:33.

