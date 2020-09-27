On Air: Federal News Network program
Trending:
Get Email Alerts

Sports News

Cleveland 34, Washington 20

By The Associated Press
September 27, 2020 4:02 pm
< a min read
      
Washington 7 0 13 0 20
Cleveland 0 17 0 17 34

First Quarter

Was_Inman 17 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:44.

Second Quarter

Cle_FG Parkey 42, 10:46.

Cle_Chubb 16 run (Parkey kick), 5:58.

        Insight by Akamai: Federal technology experts examine cybersecurity strategies for acclimating to a new perimeterless network in this exclusive executive briefing.

Cle_Hunt 9 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), :32.

Third Quarter

Was_Gibson 2 run (kick failed), 9:05.

Was_Inman 11 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 2:20.

Fourth Quarter

Cle_Bryant 3 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 11:14.

Cle_Chubb 20 run (Parkey kick), 8:40.

        Read more Sports News news.

Cle_FG Parkey 30, 1:10.

A_6,000.

___

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal
Was Cle
First downs 19 19
Total Net Yards 309 300
Rushes-yards 22-103 37-158
Passing 206 142
Punt Returns 3-23 2-11
Kickoff Returns 0-0 1-31
Interceptions Ret. 0-0 3-51
Comp-Att-Int 21-37-3 16-23-0
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-18 2-14
Punts 3-49.0 5-45.8
Fumbles-Lost 4-2 1-0
Penalties-Yards 4-40 6-50
Time of Possession 26:23 33:37

___

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 9-49, Gandy-Golden 1-22, McKissic 5-15, Wright 1-6, Barber 3-6, McLaurin 1-3, Haskins 2-2. Cleveland, Chubb 19-108, Hunt 16-46, Natson 1-3, Mayfield 1-1.

PASSING_Washington, Haskins 21-37-3-224. Cleveland, Mayfield 16-23-0-156.

RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-83, Thomas 4-31, Wright 4-24, Inman 3-38, McKissic 3-37, Gibson 3-11. Cleveland, Beckham 4-59, Landry 4-36, Hooper 3-25, Hunt 2-18, Janovich 1-13, Bryant 1-3, Chubb 1-2.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

10|7 AFCEA NOVA 19th Annual Naval IT Day
10|8 Federal Source Code Summit
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Army Spc. Daniel Rivera becomes US citizen before deployment