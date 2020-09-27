Cleveland 34, Washington 20

|Washington
|7
|0
|13
|0
|—
|20
|Cleveland
|0
|17
|0
|17
|—
|34
First Quarter
Was_Inman 17 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 1:44.
Second Quarter
Cle_FG Parkey 42, 10:46.
Cle_Chubb 16 run (Parkey kick), 5:58.
Cle_Hunt 9 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), :32.
Third Quarter
Was_Gibson 2 run (kick failed), 9:05.
Was_Inman 11 pass from Haskins (Hopkins kick), 2:20.
Fourth Quarter
Cle_Bryant 3 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 11:14.
Cle_Chubb 20 run (Parkey kick), 8:40.
Cle_FG Parkey 30, 1:10.
A_6,000.
___
|
|Was
|Cle
|First downs
|19
|19
|Total Net Yards
|309
|300
|Rushes-yards
|22-103
|37-158
|Passing
|206
|142
|Punt Returns
|3-23
|2-11
|Kickoff Returns
|0-0
|1-31
|Interceptions Ret.
|0-0
|3-51
|Comp-Att-Int
|21-37-3
|16-23-0
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-18
|2-14
|Punts
|3-49.0
|5-45.8
|Fumbles-Lost
|4-2
|1-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-40
|6-50
|Time of Possession
|26:23
|33:37
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Washington, Gibson 9-49, Gandy-Golden 1-22, McKissic 5-15, Wright 1-6, Barber 3-6, McLaurin 1-3, Haskins 2-2. Cleveland, Chubb 19-108, Hunt 16-46, Natson 1-3, Mayfield 1-1.
PASSING_Washington, Haskins 21-37-3-224. Cleveland, Mayfield 16-23-0-156.
RECEIVING_Washington, McLaurin 4-83, Thomas 4-31, Wright 4-24, Inman 3-38, McKissic 3-37, Gibson 3-11. Cleveland, Beckham 4-59, Landry 4-36, Hooper 3-25, Hunt 2-18, Janovich 1-13, Bryant 1-3, Chubb 1-2.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
