Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

|Cincinnati
|3
|10
|3
|14
|—
|30
|Cleveland
|7
|14
|7
|7
|—
|35
First Quarter
Cin_FG Bullock 38, 7:13.
Cle_Chubb 11 run (Parkey kick), 1:48.
Second Quarter
Cle_Beckham 43 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 11:54.
Cin_Uzomah 23 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 9:00.
Cle_Hunt 6 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:31.
Cin_FG Bullock 43, :02.
Third Quarter
Cle_Chubb 1 run (Parkey kick), 5:45.
Cin_FG Bullock 27, :20.
Fourth Quarter
Cin_M.Thomas 4 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 5:55.
Cle_Hunt 1 run (Parkey kick), 3:55.
Cin_Boyd 9 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), :43.
A_6,000.
___
|
|Cin
|Cle
|First downs
|30
|23
|Total Net Yards
|353
|434
|Rushes-yards
|24-68
|35-215
|Passing
|285
|219
|Punt Returns
|0-0
|1-13
|Kickoff Returns
|2-87
|0-0
|Interceptions Ret.
|1-30
|0-0
|Comp-Att-Int
|37-61-0
|16-23-1
|Sacked-Yards Lost
|3-31
|0-0
|Punts
|2-49.0
|1-43.0
|Fumbles-Lost
|2-1
|0-0
|Penalties-Yards
|4-45
|8-76
|Time of Possession
|33:39
|26:21
___
INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS
RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 16-46, Burrow 7-19, Bernard 1-3. Cleveland, Chubb 22-124, Hunt 10-86, Mayfield 3-5.
PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 37-61-0-316. Cleveland, Mayfield 16-23-1-219.
RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 7-72, Sample 7-45, Bernard 5-22, Uzomah 4-42, Mixon 4-40, Thomas 4-31, Higgins 3-35, Green 3-29. Cleveland, Beckham 4-74, Landry 3-46, Hodge 2-39, Hooper 2-22, Hunt 2-15, Bryant 1-14, Chubb 1-9, Janovich 1-0.
MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.