Cleveland 35, Cincinnati 30

September 17, 2020 11:49 pm
 
Cincinnati 3 10 3 14 30
Cleveland 7 14 7 7 35

First Quarter

Cin_FG Bullock 38, 7:13.

Cle_Chubb 11 run (Parkey kick), 1:48.

Second Quarter

Cle_Beckham 43 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 11:54.

Cin_Uzomah 23 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 9:00.

Cle_Hunt 6 pass from Mayfield (Parkey kick), 1:31.

Cin_FG Bullock 43, :02.

Third Quarter

Cle_Chubb 1 run (Parkey kick), 5:45.

Cin_FG Bullock 27, :20.

Fourth Quarter

Cin_M.Thomas 4 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), 5:55.

Cle_Hunt 1 run (Parkey kick), 3:55.

Cin_Boyd 9 pass from Burrow (Bullock kick), :43.

A_6,000.

Cin Cle
First downs 30 23
Total Net Yards 353 434
Rushes-yards 24-68 35-215
Passing 285 219
Punt Returns 0-0 1-13
Kickoff Returns 2-87 0-0
Interceptions Ret. 1-30 0-0
Comp-Att-Int 37-61-0 16-23-1
Sacked-Yards Lost 3-31 0-0
Punts 2-49.0 1-43.0
Fumbles-Lost 2-1 0-0
Penalties-Yards 4-45 8-76
Time of Possession 33:39 26:21

INDIVIDUAL STATISTICS

RUSHING_Cincinnati, Mixon 16-46, Burrow 7-19, Bernard 1-3. Cleveland, Chubb 22-124, Hunt 10-86, Mayfield 3-5.

PASSING_Cincinnati, Burrow 37-61-0-316. Cleveland, Mayfield 16-23-1-219.

RECEIVING_Cincinnati, Boyd 7-72, Sample 7-45, Bernard 5-22, Uzomah 4-42, Mixon 4-40, Thomas 4-31, Higgins 3-35, Green 3-29. Cleveland, Beckham 4-74, Landry 3-46, Hodge 2-39, Hooper 2-22, Hunt 2-15, Bryant 1-14, Chubb 1-9, Janovich 1-0.

MISSED FIELD GOALS_None.

