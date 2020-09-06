Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

September 6, 2020 4:39 pm
 
Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 1 7 1 3 13
Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .201
Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .444
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243
Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267
Peterson 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .238
a-Braun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143
Nottingham c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .214
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 4 8 3 5 5
Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270
Ramírez 3b 2 2 1 0 2 1 .253
Lindor ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .280
Santana 1b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .203
Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315
Luplow lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .143
R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .173
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260
Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .137
Milwaukee 000 010 000_1 7 0
Cleveland 100 102 00x_4 8 0

a-singled for Peterson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Santana (3), Lindor (10). RBIs_Nottingham (3), Santana 2 (19), Luplow (4). CS_Ramírez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Arcia, Yelich, Taylor); Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Naquin 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Santana, Reyes 2. GIDP_Nottingham, Reyes.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura, Peterson); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Hernández, Santana).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Anderson, L, 2-3 5 6 4 4 2 1 84 4.64
Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 1.69
Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 6.25
Rasmussen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 28 3.38
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.61
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Bieber, W, 7-0 5 5 1 1 1 10 103 1.25
Maton, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.63
Leone, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 6.23
Wittgren, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.04
Hand, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 2-1, Claudio 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:13.

