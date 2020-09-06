Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|3
|13
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.242
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.232
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.201
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.444
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.243
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.267
|Peterson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.238
|a-Braun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.205
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.143
|Nottingham c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|2
|.214
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|3
|5
|5
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.270
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|1
|.253
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|1
|0
|.280
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.203
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.315
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|1
|0
|.143
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.173
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.260
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.137
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000_1
|7
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|102
|00x_4
|8
|0
a-singled for Peterson in the 9th.
LOB_Milwaukee 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Santana (3), Lindor (10). RBIs_Nottingham (3), Santana 2 (19), Luplow (4). CS_Ramírez (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Arcia, Yelich, Taylor); Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Naquin 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 11.
Runners moved up_Lindor, Santana, Reyes 2. GIDP_Nottingham, Reyes.
DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura, Peterson); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Hernández, Santana).
|Milwaukee
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Anderson, L, 2-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|84
|4.64
|Yardley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|20
|1.69
|Lindblom
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|17
|6.25
|Rasmussen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|28
|3.38
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|4.61
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Bieber, W, 7-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|103
|1.25
|Maton, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|21
|2.63
|Leone, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|24
|6.23
|Wittgren, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|2.04
|Hand, S, 11-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|11
|2.63
Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 2-1, Claudio 3-0.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:13.
