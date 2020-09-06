Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 1 7 1 3 13 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 1 1 .242 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 0 1 .232 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 1 3 .201 Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 1 0 .444 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .243 Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 0 2 .267 Peterson 1b 3 0 2 0 0 1 .238 a-Braun ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .205 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .143 Nottingham c 4 0 1 1 0 2 .214

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 4 8 3 5 5 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .270 Ramírez 3b 2 2 1 0 2 1 .253 Lindor ss 3 2 2 0 1 0 .280 Santana 1b 3 0 2 2 1 0 .203 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 0 0 .315 Luplow lf 3 0 2 1 1 0 .143 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 0 2 .173 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .260 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 0 1 .137

Milwaukee 000 010 000_1 7 0 Cleveland 100 102 00x_4 8 0

a-singled for Peterson in the 9th.

LOB_Milwaukee 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Santana (3), Lindor (10). RBIs_Nottingham (3), Santana 2 (19), Luplow (4). CS_Ramírez (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Milwaukee 4 (Arcia, Yelich, Taylor); Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Naquin 2). RISP_Milwaukee 2 for 7; Cleveland 4 for 11.

Runners moved up_Lindor, Santana, Reyes 2. GIDP_Nottingham, Reyes.

DP_Milwaukee 1 (Arcia, Hiura, Peterson); Cleveland 1 (Lindor, Hernández, Santana).

Milwaukee IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Anderson, L, 2-3 5 6 4 4 2 1 84 4.64 Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 20 1.69 Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 2 17 6.25 Rasmussen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 28 3.38 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 4.61

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Bieber, W, 7-0 5 5 1 1 1 10 103 1.25 Maton, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 21 2.63 Leone, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 24 6.23 Wittgren, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 15 2.04 Hand, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 0 11 2.63

Inherited runners-scored_Yardley 2-1, Claudio 3-0.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:13.

