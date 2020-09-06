Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|1
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|30
|4
|8
|3
|
|Gamel rf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hiura 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Yelich lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|3
|2
|2
|0
|
|Vogelbach dh
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|2
|2
|
|Arcia ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reyes dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Urías 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow lf
|3
|0
|2
|1
|
|Peterson 1b
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|a-Braun ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Taylor cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mercado cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nottingham c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Milwaukee
|000
|010
|000
|—
|1
|Cleveland
|100
|102
|00x
|—
|4
DP_Milwaukee 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Santana (3), Lindor (10).
|Milwaukee
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anderson, L, 2-3
|5
|
|6
|4
|4
|2
|1
|Yardley
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Lindblom
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Rasmussen
|
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|1
|Claudio
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Bieber, W, 7-0
|5
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|10
|Maton, H, 3
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Leone, H, 3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Wittgren, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hand, S, 11-11
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.
Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.
T_3:13.
Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.