Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

Milwaukee Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 8 3 Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0 Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 2 2 1 0 Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 2 2 0 Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 2 2 Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0 Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 Luplow lf 3 0 2 1 Peterson 1b 3 0 2 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0 a-Braun ph 1 0 1 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0 Nottingham c 4 0 1 1

Milwaukee 000 010 000 — 1 Cleveland 100 102 00x — 4

DP_Milwaukee 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Santana (3), Lindor (10).

IP H R ER BB SO

Milwaukee Anderson, L, 2-3 5 6 4 4 2 1 Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1 Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 2 Rasmussen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1 Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Cleveland Bieber, W, 7-0 5 5 1 1 1 10 Maton, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1 Leone, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2 Wittgren, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0 Hand, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:13.

