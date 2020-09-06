Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 4, Milwaukee 1

September 6, 2020 4:39 pm
 
Milwaukee Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 1 7 1 Totals 30 4 8 3
Gamel rf 3 0 1 0 Hernández 2b 4 0 0 0
Hiura 2b 4 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 2 2 1 0
Yelich lf 3 0 0 0 Lindor ss 3 2 2 0
Vogelbach dh 3 0 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 2 2
Arcia ss 4 0 0 0 Reyes dh 4 0 0 0
Urías 3b 4 1 1 0 Luplow lf 3 0 2 1
Peterson 1b 3 0 2 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 1 0
a-Braun ph 1 0 1 0 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0
Taylor cf 4 0 0 0 Mercado cf 3 0 0 0
Nottingham c 4 0 1 1
Milwaukee 000 010 000 1
Cleveland 100 102 00x 4

DP_Milwaukee 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Milwaukee 8, Cleveland 7. 2B_Santana (3), Lindor (10).

IP H R ER BB SO
Milwaukee
Anderson, L, 2-3 5 6 4 4 2 1
Yardley 1 1 0 0 1 1
Lindblom 1 0 0 0 0 2
Rasmussen 2-3 1 0 0 2 1
Claudio 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Cleveland
Bieber, W, 7-0 5 5 1 1 1 10
Maton, H, 3 1 1 0 0 1 1
Leone, H, 3 1 0 0 0 1 2
Wittgren, H, 8 1 0 0 0 0 0
Hand, S, 11-11 1 1 0 0 0 0

Anderson pitched to 3 batters in the 6th.

Umpires_Home, Jeremy Riggs; First, Jeremie Rehak; Second, Jerry Meals; Third, Jordan Baker.

T_3:13.

