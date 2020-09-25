On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:51 pm
< a min read
      
Pittsburgh Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 6 3 Totals 28 4 4 3
Frazier 2b 3 1 2 0 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0
Hayes 3b 3 0 1 1 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0
Bell dh 3 1 1 0 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0
Polanco rf 4 1 1 2 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 Naquin rf 3 1 0 0
González ss 4 0 0 0 Naylor lf 2 0 0 0
Oliva lf 4 0 1 0 Luplow ph-lf 2 1 1 1
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 León c 1 0 0 0
Freeman ph 1 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 1 2 1
Pittsburgh 000 200 010 3
Cleveland 100 000 003 4

DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Frazier (5), Luplow (4), Hernández (19). HR_Polanco (7). SB_Lindor (6), Oliva (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Pittsburgh
Keller 5 0 1 1 8 3
Turley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1
Howard H,4 1 1 0 0 1 2
Stratton L,2-1 BS,0-2 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1
Cleveland
Carrasco 6 3 2 2 3 8
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
O.Pérez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Plutko W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1

WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:18.

