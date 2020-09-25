Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|3
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|González ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Oliva lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Luplow ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|010
|—
|3
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|003
|—
|4
DP_Pittsburgh 1, Cleveland 1. LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Frazier (5), Luplow (4), Hernández (19). HR_Polanco (7). SB_Lindor (6), Oliva (1).
|Pittsburgh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Keller
|5
|
|0
|1
|1
|8
|3
|Turley H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Howard H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Stratton L,2-1 BS,0-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Plutko W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:18.
