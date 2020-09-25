On Air: Federal News Network program
Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

By The Associated Press
September 25, 2020 10:49 pm
1 min read
      
Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 6 3 4 12
Frazier 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .231
Hayes 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .329
Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250
Bell dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .225
Polanco rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .158
Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186
González ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
Oliva lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200
Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 28 4 4 3 10 7
Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 3 0 .263
Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .282
Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288
Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190
Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273
Naquin rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .223
Naylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214
Luplow ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .197
León c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .136
Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243
DeShields cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260
Pittsburgh 000 200 010_3 6 0
Cleveland 100 000 003_4 4 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Naylor in the 7th. b-flied out for León in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Frazier (5), Luplow (4), Hernández (19). HR_Polanco (7), off Carrasco. RBIs_Polanco 2 (22), Hayes (10), Luplow (8), DeShields (7), Hernández (20). SB_Lindor (6), Oliva (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Stallings); Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Naquin, Hernández). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Moran, Santana, Lindor. GIDP_Polanco, Santana.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, González, Moran); Cleveland 1 (Hernández, Lindor, Santana).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Keller 5 0 1 1 8 3 98 2.91
Turley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.92
Howard H,4 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.86
Stratton L,2-1 BS,0-2 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 29 3.90
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Carrasco 6 3 2 2 3 8 94 2.91
Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 4.79
O.Pérez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 2.08
Plutko W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.88

IBB_off O.Pérez (Bell). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:18.

