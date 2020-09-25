Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

|Pittsburgh
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|6
|3
|4
|12
|
|Frazier 2b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|1
|1
|.231
|Hayes 3b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.329
|Moran 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.250
|Bell dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.225
|Polanco rf
|4
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.158
|Reynolds cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.186
|González ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|Oliva lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.200
|Stallings c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.246
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|28
|4
|4
|3
|10
|7
|
|Lindor ss
|2
|1
|0
|0
|3
|0
|.263
|Hernández 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|.282
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.288
|Santana 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.190
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.273
|Naquin rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|.223
|Naylor lf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.214
|Luplow ph-lf
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.197
|León c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.136
|Freeman ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|DeShields cf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.260
|Pittsburgh
|000
|200
|010_3
|6
|0
|Cleveland
|100
|000
|003_4
|4
|0
Two outs when winning run scored.
a-struck out for Naylor in the 7th. b-flied out for León in the 9th.
LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Frazier (5), Luplow (4), Hernández (19). HR_Polanco (7), off Carrasco. RBIs_Polanco 2 (22), Hayes (10), Luplow (8), DeShields (7), Hernández (20). SB_Lindor (6), Oliva (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Stallings); Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Naquin, Hernández). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 10.
Runners moved up_Moran, Santana, Lindor. GIDP_Polanco, Santana.
DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, González, Moran); Cleveland 1 (Hernández, Lindor, Santana).
|Pittsburgh
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Keller
|5
|
|0
|1
|1
|8
|3
|98
|2.91
|Turley H,3
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|3.92
|Howard H,4
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|21
|3.86
|Stratton L,2-1 BS,0-2
|1
|2-3
|3
|3
|3
|1
|1
|29
|3.90
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Carrasco
|6
|
|3
|2
|2
|3
|8
|94
|2.91
|Maton
|1
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|4.79
|O.Pérez
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|23
|2.08
|Plutko W,2-2
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|13
|4.88
IBB_off O.Pérez (Bell). WP_Stratton.
Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brennan Miller.
T_3:18.
