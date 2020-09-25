Cleveland 4, Pittsburgh 3

Pittsburgh AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 3 6 3 4 12 Frazier 2b 3 1 2 0 1 1 .231 Hayes 3b 3 0 1 1 1 0 .329 Moran 1b 3 0 0 0 1 2 .250 Bell dh 3 1 1 0 1 2 .225 Polanco rf 4 1 1 2 0 0 .158 Reynolds cf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .186 González ss 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 Oliva lf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .200 Stallings c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .246

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 28 4 4 3 10 7 Lindor ss 2 1 0 0 3 0 .263 Hernández 2b 4 0 1 1 1 2 .282 Ramírez 3b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .288 Santana 1b 3 0 0 0 1 0 .190 Reyes dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .273 Naquin rf 3 1 0 0 1 2 .223 Naylor lf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .214 Luplow ph-lf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .197 León c 1 0 0 0 2 1 .136 Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .243 DeShields cf 4 1 2 1 0 0 .260

Pittsburgh 000 200 010_3 6 0 Cleveland 100 000 003_4 4 0

Two outs when winning run scored.

a-struck out for Naylor in the 7th. b-flied out for León in the 9th.

LOB_Pittsburgh 6, Cleveland 8. 2B_Frazier (5), Luplow (4), Hernández (19). HR_Polanco (7), off Carrasco. RBIs_Polanco 2 (22), Hayes (10), Luplow (8), DeShields (7), Hernández (20). SB_Lindor (6), Oliva (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Pittsburgh 2 (Polanco, Stallings); Cleveland 4 (Reyes, Naquin, Hernández). RISP_Pittsburgh 1 for 5; Cleveland 2 for 10.

Runners moved up_Moran, Santana, Lindor. GIDP_Polanco, Santana.

DP_Pittsburgh 1 (Frazier, González, Moran); Cleveland 1 (Hernández, Lindor, Santana).

Pittsburgh IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Keller 5 0 1 1 8 3 98 2.91 Turley H,3 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 3.92 Howard H,4 1 1 0 0 1 2 21 3.86 Stratton L,2-1 BS,0-2 1 2-3 3 3 3 1 1 29 3.90

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Carrasco 6 3 2 2 3 8 94 2.91 Maton 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3 18 4.79 O.Pérez 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 23 2.08 Plutko W,2-2 1 1 0 0 0 1 13 4.88

IBB_off O.Pérez (Bell). WP_Stratton.

Umpires_Home, Pat Hoberg; First, Bill Welke; Second, Ramon De Jesus; Third, Brennan Miller.

T_3:18.

