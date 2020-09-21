Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 4 9 4 4 13 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .355 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .227 Grandal c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .235 McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2 1 3 .333 Jiménez lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .297 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159 Robert cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .230 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217 Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .353

Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 32 7 10 7 4 9 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270 Hernández 2b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .278 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .290 Santana 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .194 Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .277 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157 Naylor lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .229 1-Mercado pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .132 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258

Chicago 000 040 000_4 9 0 Cleveland 310 020 10x_7 10 2

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Ramírez 2 (5). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Grandal (7), Naylor 2 (3), Ramírez (11). HR_Jiménez (14), off Civale; Ramírez (16), off Dunning; Santana (6), off Fry. RBIs_Abreu 2 (55), Jiménez 2 (41), Ramírez 3 (41), Hernández (15), Santana 2 (25), Reyes (29). CS_Lindor (2). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Encarnación, Mazara, Abreu); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Naquin, Lindor). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_DeShields. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Santana).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Dunning 4 6 4 4 1 5 87 3.19 Fry, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 3 23 4.02 Cordero 2 2 1 1 2 0 26 4.74 Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.80

Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Civale, W, 4-5 6 8 4 4 3 6 105 3.99 Wittgren, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.91 Karinchak, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.52 Hand, S, 14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.41

IBB_off Cordero (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14.

