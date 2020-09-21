Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

September 21, 2020 9:43 pm
 
< a min read
      
Chicago AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 4 9 4 4 13
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 0 1 .355
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 1 1 .227
Grandal c 4 1 1 0 0 3 .235
McCann c 1 0 0 0 0 1 .299
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2 1 3 .333
Jiménez lf 4 1 3 2 0 0 .297
Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 0 2 .159
Robert cf 2 0 0 0 2 1 .230
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 0 1 .217
Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 0 0 0 .353
Cleveland AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 7 10 7 4 9
Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .270
Hernández 2b 3 2 2 1 1 1 .278
Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 3 1 0 .290
Santana 1b 3 1 1 2 1 2 .194
Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 0 2 .277
Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 0 1 .237
R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 0 2 .157
Naylor lf 4 1 3 0 0 0 .229
1-Mercado pr-lf 0 0 0 0 0 0 .132
DeShields cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .258
Chicago 000 040 000_4 9 0
Cleveland 310 020 10x_7 10 2

1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.

E_Ramírez 2 (5). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Grandal (7), Naylor 2 (3), Ramírez (11). HR_Jiménez (14), off Civale; Ramírez (16), off Dunning; Santana (6), off Fry. RBIs_Abreu 2 (55), Jiménez 2 (41), Ramírez 3 (41), Hernández (15), Santana 2 (25), Reyes (29). CS_Lindor (2). SF_Reyes.

Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Encarnación, Mazara, Abreu); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Naquin, Lindor). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 7.

Runners moved up_DeShields. GIDP_Anderson.

DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Santana).

Chicago IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Dunning 4 6 4 4 1 5 87 3.19
Fry, L, 0-1 1 1 2 2 1 3 23 4.02
Cordero 2 2 1 1 2 0 26 4.74
Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1 12 1.80
Cleveland IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Civale, W, 4-5 6 8 4 4 3 6 105 3.99
Wittgren, H, 10 1 0 0 0 0 3 14 2.91
Karinchak, H, 8 1 0 0 0 1 2 17 2.52
Hand, S, 14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2 26 2.41

IBB_off Cordero (Santana).

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14.

