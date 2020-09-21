Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|4
|13
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.355
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.227
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|3
|.235
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.299
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|1
|3
|.333
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|0
|0
|.297
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.159
|Robert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|.230
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.217
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|.353
|Cleveland
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|4
|9
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.270
|Hernández 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|1
|1
|.278
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|1
|0
|.290
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|1
|2
|.194
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|.277
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.237
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.157
|Naylor lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|.229
|1-Mercado pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.132
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.258
|Chicago
|000
|040
|000_4
|9
|0
|Cleveland
|310
|020
|10x_7
|10
|2
1-ran for Naylor in the 8th.
E_Ramírez 2 (5). LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Grandal (7), Naylor 2 (3), Ramírez (11). HR_Jiménez (14), off Civale; Ramírez (16), off Dunning; Santana (6), off Fry. RBIs_Abreu 2 (55), Jiménez 2 (41), Ramírez 3 (41), Hernández (15), Santana 2 (25), Reyes (29). CS_Lindor (2). SF_Reyes.
Runners left in scoring position_Chicago 4 (Encarnación, Mazara, Abreu); Cleveland 4 (Ramírez, Naquin, Lindor). RISP_Chicago 2 for 9; Cleveland 2 for 7.
Runners moved up_DeShields. GIDP_Anderson.
DP_Cleveland 1 (Ramírez, Santana).
|Chicago
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Dunning
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|87
|3.19
|Fry, L, 0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|23
|4.02
|Cordero
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|26
|4.74
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|12
|1.80
|Cleveland
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Civale, W, 4-5
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|6
|105
|3.99
|Wittgren, H, 10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|14
|2.91
|Karinchak, H, 8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|17
|2.52
|Hand, S, 14-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|2.41
IBB_off Cordero (Santana).
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:14.
