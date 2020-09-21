Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

Chicago Cleveland ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 32 7 10 7 Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0 Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 2 2 1 Grandal c 4 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 3 McCann c 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 1 2 Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2 Reyes dh 3 0 0 1 Jiménez lf 4 1 3 2 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0 Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0 Robert cf 2 0 0 0 Naylor lf 4 1 3 0 Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Mercado pr-lf 0 0 0 0 Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0

Chicago 000 040 000 — 4 Cleveland 310 020 10x — 7

E_Ramírez 2 (5). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Grandal (7), Naylor 2 (3), Ramírez (11). HR_Jiménez (14), Ramírez (16), Santana (6). SF_Reyes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO

Chicago Dunning 4 6 4 4 1 5 Fry L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 3 Cordero 2 2 1 1 2 0 Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1

Cleveland Civale W,4-5 6 8 4 4 3 6 Wittgren H,10 1 0 0 0 0 3 Karinchak H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2 Hand S,14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14.

