Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|4
|9
|4
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|10
|7
|
|Anderson ss
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Lindor ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Moncada 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|3
|2
|2
|1
|
|Grandal c
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Ramírez 3b
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|McCann c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Santana 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Abreu 1b
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Reyes dh
|3
|0
|0
|1
|
|Jiménez lf
|4
|1
|3
|2
|
|Naquin rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Encarnación dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|R.Pérez c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robert cf
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Naylor lf
|4
|1
|3
|0
|
|Mazara rf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mercado pr-lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Madrigal 2b
|4
|0
|2
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Chicago
|000
|040
|000
|—
|4
|Cleveland
|310
|020
|10x
|—
|7
E_Ramírez 2 (5). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Grandal (7), Naylor 2 (3), Ramírez (11). HR_Jiménez (14), Ramírez (16), Santana (6). SF_Reyes (3).
|Chicago
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dunning
|4
|
|6
|4
|4
|1
|5
|Fry L,0-1
|1
|
|1
|2
|2
|1
|3
|Cordero
|2
|
|2
|1
|1
|2
|0
|Foster
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Civale W,4-5
|6
|
|8
|4
|4
|3
|6
|Wittgren H,10
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Karinchak H,8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Hand S,14-14
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.
T_3:14.
