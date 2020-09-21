Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 7, Chicago White Sox 4

September 21, 2020 9:45 pm
 
Chicago Cleveland
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 4 9 4 Totals 32 7 10 7
Anderson ss 5 1 1 0 Lindor ss 5 1 2 0
Moncada 3b 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 3 2 2 1
Grandal c 4 1 1 0 Ramírez 3b 3 2 2 3
McCann c 1 0 0 0 Santana 1b 3 1 1 2
Abreu 1b 4 1 1 2 Reyes dh 3 0 0 1
Jiménez lf 4 1 3 2 Naquin rf 4 0 0 0
Encarnación dh 4 0 0 0 R.Pérez c 4 0 0 0
Robert cf 2 0 0 0 Naylor lf 4 1 3 0
Mazara rf 4 0 1 0 Mercado pr-lf 0 0 0 0
Madrigal 2b 4 0 2 0 DeShields cf 3 0 0 0
Chicago 000 040 000 4
Cleveland 310 020 10x 7

E_Ramírez 2 (5). DP_Chicago 0, Cleveland 1. LOB_Chicago 9, Cleveland 6. 2B_Grandal (7), Naylor 2 (3), Ramírez (11). HR_Jiménez (14), Ramírez (16), Santana (6). SF_Reyes (3).

IP H R ER BB SO
Chicago
Dunning 4 6 4 4 1 5
Fry L,0-1 1 1 2 2 1 3
Cordero 2 2 1 1 2 0
Foster 1 1 0 0 0 1
Cleveland
Civale W,4-5 6 8 4 4 3 6
Wittgren H,10 1 0 0 0 0 3
Karinchak H,8 1 0 0 0 1 2
Hand S,14-14 1 1 0 0 0 2

Umpires_Home, Dan Bellino; First, Angel Hernandez; Second, Will Little; Third, Nic Lentz.

T_3:14.

