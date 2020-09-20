Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

Cleveland Detroit ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 7 7 7 Totals 33 4 6 4 Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0 Hernández 2b 5 2 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 1 1 1 Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 4 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 2 Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0 F.Reyes dh 1 1 0 0 Bonifacio lf 4 1 1 0 Luplow rf 4 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 3 0 1 1 Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 Romine c 4 0 1 0 León c 4 0 0 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0 DeShields cf 4 0 1 2 Paredes 3b 4 1 1 0

Cleveland 000 032 200 — 7 Detroit 000 000 031 — 4

E_V.Reyes (1), Goodrum (2). LOB_Cleveland 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Hernández (18), Goodrum (6). HR_Ramírez 2 (15), Cabrera (7). S_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Cleveland Carrasco W,3-4 7 1 0 0 3 11 C.Hill 1 3 3 3 0 2 Hand 1 2 1 1 0 1

Detroit Boyd L,2-7 5 5 5 5 1 3 Ramirez 2 2 2 2 2 2 García 2 0 0 0 1 2

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59.

