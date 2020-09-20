Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|7
|7
|7
|
|Totals
|33
|4
|6
|4
|
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|V.Reyes cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hernández 2b
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|W.Castro ss
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Ramírez 3b
|4
|2
|2
|4
|
|Cabrera dh
|4
|1
|1
|2
|
|Santana 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Candelario 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|F.Reyes dh
|1
|1
|0
|0
|
|Bonifacio lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Luplow rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Goodrum 2b
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Mercado lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Romine c
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|León c
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cameron rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|DeShields cf
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Paredes 3b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Cleveland
|000
|032
|200
|—
|7
|Detroit
|000
|000
|031
|—
|4
E_V.Reyes (1), Goodrum (2). LOB_Cleveland 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Hernández (18), Goodrum (6). HR_Ramírez 2 (15), Cabrera (7). S_Mercado (1).
|Cleveland
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Carrasco W,3-4
|7
|
|1
|0
|0
|3
|11
|C.Hill
|1
|
|3
|3
|3
|0
|2
|Hand
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Detroit
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Boyd L,2-7
|5
|
|5
|5
|5
|1
|3
|Ramirez
|2
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|2
|García
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.
WP_Carrasco.
Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.
T_2:59.
