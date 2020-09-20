Listen Live Sports

Cleveland 7, Detroit 4

September 20, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Cleveland Detroit
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 7 7 7 Totals 33 4 6 4
Lindor ss 4 0 0 0 V.Reyes cf 4 0 0 0
Hernández 2b 5 2 1 0 W.Castro ss 4 1 1 1
Ramírez 3b 4 2 2 4 Cabrera dh 4 1 1 2
Santana 1b 4 1 1 0 Candelario 1b 3 0 0 0
F.Reyes dh 1 1 0 0 Bonifacio lf 4 1 1 0
Luplow rf 4 1 2 1 Goodrum 2b 3 0 1 1
Mercado lf 3 0 0 0 Romine c 4 0 1 0
León c 4 0 0 0 Cameron rf 3 0 0 0
DeShields cf 4 0 1 2 Paredes 3b 4 1 1 0
Cleveland 000 032 200 7
Detroit 000 000 031 4

E_V.Reyes (1), Goodrum (2). LOB_Cleveland 4, Detroit 5. 2B_Hernández (18), Goodrum (6). HR_Ramírez 2 (15), Cabrera (7). S_Mercado (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Cleveland
Carrasco W,3-4 7 1 0 0 3 11
C.Hill 1 3 3 3 0 2
Hand 1 2 1 1 0 1
Detroit
Boyd L,2-7 5 5 5 5 1 3
Ramirez 2 2 2 2 2 2
García 2 0 0 0 1 2

Boyd pitched to 2 batters in the 6th.

WP_Carrasco.

Umpires_Home, D.J. Reyburn; First, Tim Timmons; Second, Laz Diaz; Third, Ryan Blakney.

T_2:59.

