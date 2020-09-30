On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
College football player arrested on murder charge in Georgia

By The Associated Press
September 30, 2020 5:00 am
1 min read
      

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. (AP) — U.S. Marshals in Georgia have arrested a Georgetown University football player accused of killing a man in Washington, D.C.

Federal agents took Dijon Williams, 21, into custody at a Lawrenceville home Monday, U.S. Marshals spokesman Inspector Frank Lempka told news outlets.

Williams was charged with first-degree murder in the July 21 shooting of Nurudeen Thomas, 30. Thomas was found fatally wounded in Northwest Washington, about 6 miles (10 kilometers) from Georgetown’s campus, D.C. police spokesman Officer Sean Hickman said.

Authorities have not released additional details about the case.

Williams, a senior from Atlanta, was a wide receiver for the Division I team and played in five games during his junior year, news outlets reported. This fall’s season was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Georgetown University said in a statement Tuesday that Williams was suspended from the team.

“While we are working to learn more information, we will cooperate fully with any investigation and we stand prepared to offer resources to members of our community who may be affected by this news,” the university said.

Williams was being held in Georgia pending extradition to Washington. It was not immediately clear whether he had an attorney who could comment for him.

