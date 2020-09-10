Listen Live Sports

College Football Schedule

September 10, 2020 8:41 pm
 
< a min read
      
All Times EDT(Subject to change)
Thursday, Sept. 10
SOUTH

UAB (1-0) at Miami, 8 p.m.

Saturday, Sept. 12
EAST

E. Kentucky (0-1) at West Virginia, Noon

Louisiana-Monroe at Army (1-0), 1:30 p.m.

Austin Peay (0-1) at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.

SOUTH

Charlotte at Appalachian St., Noon

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon

Georgia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.

Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.

The Citadel at South Florida, 7 p.m.

Tulane at South Alabama (1-0), 7:30 p.m.

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.

W. Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m.

MIDWEST

Arkansas St. (0-1) at Kansas St., Noon

Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., Noon

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.

Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m.

SOUTHWEST

UTSA at Texas State (0-1), 3:30 p.m.

Missouri St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.

UTEP (1-0) at Texas, 8 p.m.

Houston Baptist (0-1) at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.

