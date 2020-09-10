College Football Schedule

|All Times EDT(Subject to change)
|Thursday, Sept. 10
|SOUTH
UAB (1-0) at Miami, 8 p.m.
E. Kentucky (0-1) at West Virginia, Noon
Louisiana-Monroe at Army (1-0), 1:30 p.m.
Austin Peay (0-1) at Pittsburgh, 4 p.m.
Charlotte at Appalachian St., Noon
Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon
Georgia Tech at Florida St., 3:30 p.m.
Campbell at Georgia Southern, 3:30 p.m.
The Citadel at South Florida, 7 p.m.
Tulane at South Alabama (1-0), 7:30 p.m.
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m.
W. Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m.
Arkansas St. (0-1) at Kansas St., Noon
Louisiana-Lafayette at Iowa St., Noon
Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m.
Coastal Carolina at Kansas, 10 p.m.
UTSA at Texas State (0-1), 3:30 p.m.
Missouri St. at Oklahoma, 7 p.m.
UTEP (1-0) at Texas, 8 p.m.
Houston Baptist (0-1) at Texas Tech, 8 p.m.
