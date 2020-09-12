Listen Live Sports

Colorado 5, Real Salt Lake 0

September 12, 2020 11:42 pm
 
Colorado 2 3 5
Real Salt Lake 0 0 0

First half_1, Colorado, Rubio, 1, 3rd minute; 2, Colorado, Rubio, 2 (Namli), 10th.

Second half_3, Colorado, Vines, 1 (Namli), 49th; 4, Colorado, Galvan, 1 (Bassett), 55th; 5, Colorado, Bassett, 2 (Kelly), 88th.

Goalies_Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin; Real Salt Lake, Andrew Putna, Zac MacMath.

Yellow Cards_Toia, Real Salt Lake, 54th; Price, Colorado, 69th.

Red Cards_Martinez, Real Salt Lake, 64th.

Referee_Ramy Touchan. Assistant Referees_Frank Anderson, Cameron Blanchard, Younes Marrakchi. 4th Official_Rosendo Mendoza.

A_4,484.

Lineups

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry (Jeremy Kelly, 65th), Sam Vines, Danny Wilson; Kellyn Acosta (Collen Warner, 77th), Cole Bassett, Younes Namli (Braian Galvan, 54th), Jack Price; Diego Rubio (Jonathan Lewis, 65th), Andre Shinyashiki (Nicolas Mezquida, 77th).

Real Salt Lake_Andrew Putna; Justen Glad (Erik Holt, 73rd), Aaron Herrera, Nedum Onuoha, Donny Toia; Maikel Chang (Jeizon Ramirez, 81st), Damir Kreilach, Everton Luiz (Pablo Ruiz, 57th), Albert Rusnak; Corey Baird (Sam Johnson, 73rd), Justin Meram (Douglas Martinez, 46th).

