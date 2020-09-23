Listen Live Sports

Colorado 5, San Jose 0

September 23, 2020 11:14 pm
 
San Jose 0 0 0
Colorado 1 4 5

First half_1, Colorado, Bassett, 4 (Price), 35th minute.

Second half_2, Colorado, Lewis, 3 (Acosta), 50th; 3, Colorado, Thompson, 1, 70th; 4, Colorado, Mezquida, 1 (Trusty), 79th; 5, Colorado, Shinyashiki, 2 (Bassett), 84th.

Goalies_San Jose, Daniel Vega, JT Marcinkowski; Colorado, William Yarbrough, Clint Irwin.

Yellow Cards_Acosta, Colorado, 38th; Judson, San Jose, 43rd; Shinyashiki, Colorado, 44th; Hoesen, San Jose, 86th.

Referee_Drew Fischer. Assistant Referees_Eric Weisbrod, Chris Elliott, Malik Badawi. 4th Official_Adam Kilpatrick.

___

Lineups

San Jose_Daniel Vega; Tanner Beason, Florian Jungwirth, Marcos Lopez (Shea Salinas, 63rd), Tommy Thompson; Cristian Espinoza (Paul Marie, 70th), Carlos Fierro (Vako Qazaishvili, 63rd), Judson, Jackson Yueill; Cade Cowell (Chris Wondolowski, 46th), Andy Rios (Danny Hoesen, 63rd).

Colorado_William Yarbrough; Lalas Abubakar, Keegan Rosenberry (Jeremy Kelly, 60th), Auston Trusty, Sam Vines; Kellyn Acosta (Nicolas Mezquida, 60th), Cole Bassett, Jack Price (Collen Warner, 75th); Braian Galvan (Drew Moor, 68th), Jonathan Lewis (Nicolas Benezet, 68th), Andre Shinyashiki.

