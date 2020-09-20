Listen Live Sports

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

September 20, 2020 6:46 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 32 3 7 3 Totals 34 6 10 6
Pollock lf 5 0 1 2 Tapia lf 4 1 1 0
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 Pillar dh 4 1 1 0
Turner dh 3 0 0 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0
Taylor pr-dh 1 0 0 0 Story ss 3 1 1 0
Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0 Fuentes 1b 4 2 3 3
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 Dahl cf 4 0 1 0
Smith c 2 1 0 0 E.Díaz c 4 0 1 2
Ríos 3b 4 0 1 1 McMahon 3b 4 0 1 1
Lux 2b 4 0 1 0 Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0
McKinstry rf 4 1 2 0
Los Angeles 000 000 102 3
Colorado 000 203 01x 6

DP_Los Angeles 0, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (7), McKinstry (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Gonsolin L,1-2 5 3 2 2 1 10
Treinen 1-3 3 3 3 0 1
V.González 2-3 2 0 0 0 0
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0
Wood 1 2 1 1 0 0
Colorado
Senzatela W,5-2 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 3
Almonte 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1
Bard H,2 1 2 2 2 2 1
Givens S,1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0

Bard pitched to 6 batters in the 9th.

HBP_Senzatela (Smith), Bard (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:15.

