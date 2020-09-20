Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

|Los Angeles
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|32
|3
|7
|3
|5
|5
|
|Pollock lf
|5
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.274
|Seager ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.311
|Turner dh
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.296
|1-Taylor pr-dh
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.281
|Muncy 1b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|.189
|Bellinger cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.231
|Smith c
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.297
|Ríos 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.224
|Lux 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.169
|McKinstry rf
|4
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.286
|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|6
|10
|6
|1
|11
|
|Tapia lf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.300
|Pillar dh
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Blackmon rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.307
|Story ss
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.302
|Fuentes 1b
|4
|2
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.348
|Dahl cf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.183
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|1
|.239
|McMahon 3b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.208
|Hampson 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.237
|Los Angeles
|000
|000
|102_3
|7
|0
|Colorado
|000
|203
|01x_6
|10
|0
1-ran for Turner in the 8th.
LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (7), McKinstry (1). RBIs_Ríos (13), Pollock 2 (29), Fuentes 3 (13), E.Díaz 2 (5), McMahon (21).
Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, Seager, Lux, Bellinger, Taylor); Colorado 2 (E.Díaz, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; Colorado 4 for 10.
Runners moved up_McKinstry. GIDP_Ríos.
DP_Colorado 1 (Fuentes, Story).
|Los Angeles
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Gonsolin, L, 1-2
|5
|
|3
|2
|2
|1
|10
|82
|1.77
|Treinen
|
|1-3
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|15
|3.57
|V.González
|
|2-3
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|10
|1.53
|Báez
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|8
|3.86
|Wood
|1
|
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|26
|6.35
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Senzatela, W, 5-2
|6
|1-3
|3
|1
|1
|2
|3
|104
|3.13
|Almonte
|1
|1-3
|2
|0
|0
|1
|1
|28
|2.88
|Bard, H, 2
|1
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|1
|35
|4.09
|Givens, S, 1-2
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|7.71
Inherited runners-scored_V.González 2-2, Almonte 2-1, Bard 2-0, Givens 2-0. HBP_Senzatela (Smith), Bard (Smith).
Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.
T_3:15.
