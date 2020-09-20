Listen Live Sports

Colorado 6, L.A. Dodgers 3

September 20, 2020 6:44 pm
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 32 3 7 3 5 5
Pollock lf 5 0 1 2 0 0 .274
Seager ss 4 0 1 0 1 1 .311
Turner dh 3 0 0 0 1 0 .296
1-Taylor pr-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .281
Muncy 1b 2 1 0 0 2 0 .189
Bellinger cf 3 0 1 0 1 2 .231
Smith c 2 1 0 0 0 0 .297
Ríos 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .224
Lux 2b 4 0 1 0 0 1 .169
McKinstry rf 4 1 2 0 0 1 .286
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 6 10 6 1 11
Tapia lf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .300
Pillar dh 4 1 1 0 0 2 .290
Blackmon rf 4 1 1 0 0 1 .307
Story ss 3 1 1 0 1 1 .302
Fuentes 1b 4 2 3 3 0 1 .348
Dahl cf 4 0 1 0 0 2 .183
E.Díaz c 4 0 1 2 0 1 .239
McMahon 3b 4 0 1 1 0 0 .208
Hampson 2b 3 0 0 0 0 2 .237
Los Angeles 000 000 102_3 7 0
Colorado 000 203 01x_6 10 0

1-ran for Turner in the 8th.

LOB_Los Angeles 9, Colorado 5. 2B_Bellinger (7), McKinstry (1). RBIs_Ríos (13), Pollock 2 (29), Fuentes 3 (13), E.Díaz 2 (5), McMahon (21).

Runners left in scoring position_Los Angeles 6 (Pollock, Seager, Lux, Bellinger, Taylor); Colorado 2 (E.Díaz, Hampson). RISP_Los Angeles 3 for 10; Colorado 4 for 10.

Runners moved up_McKinstry. GIDP_Ríos.

DP_Colorado 1 (Fuentes, Story).

Los Angeles IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Gonsolin, L, 1-2 5 3 2 2 1 10 82 1.77
Treinen 1-3 3 3 3 0 1 15 3.57
V.González 2-3 2 0 0 0 0 10 1.53
Báez 1 0 0 0 0 0 8 3.86
Wood 1 2 1 1 0 0 26 6.35
Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Senzatela, W, 5-2 6 1-3 3 1 1 2 3 104 3.13
Almonte 1 1-3 2 0 0 1 1 28 2.88
Bard, H, 2 1 2 2 2 2 1 35 4.09
Givens, S, 1-2 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 1 7.71

Inherited runners-scored_V.González 2-2, Almonte 2-1, Bard 2-0, Givens 2-0. HBP_Senzatela (Smith), Bard (Smith).

Umpires_Home, Adrian Johnson; First, Ted Barrett; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Quinn Wolcott.

T_3:15.

