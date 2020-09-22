Listen Live Sports

Copyright 2019 Hubbard Radio Washington DC, LLC. All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

 
 
National & World Headlines
 
Sports News
 
...

Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

September 22, 2020 1:38 am
 
< a min read
      
Colorado San Francisco
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 7 9 6 Totals 34 2 6 2
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 3 1
Pillar cf 5 2 2 1 Belt 1b 4 0 1 0
Blackmon dh 3 1 1 0 Solano 2b 4 0 2 1
Story ss 4 1 0 0 Ruf dh 5 0 0 0
Fuentes 1b 5 1 2 1 Crawford ss 3 0 0 0
McMahon 3b 2 1 1 1 Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0
E.Díaz c 4 0 1 2 Dubón cf 3 0 0 0
Hilliard rf 4 1 1 0 Bart c 3 0 0 0
Hampson 2b 4 0 1 1 Flores ph 1 0 0 0
Tromp c 0 0 0 0
Basabe rf 3 1 0 0
Colorado 201 130 000 7
San Francisco 000 010 100 2

E_Story (8), Solano (11). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Hilliard (2), Dickerson (7). HR_Pillar (2), Dickerson (9).

IP H R ER BB SO
Colorado
Márquez W,3-6 6 5 1 1 1 3
Estévez 2-3 1 1 1 1 1
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Givens 1 0 0 0 2 0
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1
San Francisco
Cueto L,2-2 4 1-3 8 7 7 3 4
Peralta 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1
S.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 3
Cahill 1 0 0 0 0 1

HBP_Cueto (Blackmon), Estévez (Solano), Kinley (Dickerson). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.

Advertisement

T_3:33.

        Insight by Lookout: Learn the steps CIOs from the VA, NSF and the Drug Enforcement Administration in the Justice Department took to achieve the balance of security and accessibility as employees worked outside the office in this exclusive ebook.

Copyright © 2020 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News
Install our app for news on the go

Top Stories

The Associated Press

Government Events

9|29 Government Performance Summit 2020
9|29 Autonomous Capabilities for DoD Summit
9|30 2nd Annual Human Performance and...
See More Events
Post Your Event

Defense Photo of the Day

Navy conducts joint operations with Royal Air Force in Black Sea