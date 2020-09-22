Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|
|Story ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|
|Ruf dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fuentes 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|McMahon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hilliard rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Basabe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Colorado
|201
|130
|000
|—
|7
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
E_Story (8), Solano (11). DP_Colorado 0, San Francisco 1. LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Hilliard (2), Dickerson (7). HR_Pillar (2), Dickerson (9).
|Colorado
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Márquez W,3-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Estévez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|San Francisco
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cueto L,2-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|3
|4
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|S.Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|Cahill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Cueto (Blackmon), Estévez (Solano), Kinley (Dickerson). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:33.
