Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

|Colorado
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|7
|9
|6
|4
|11
|
|Tapia lf
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.290
|Pillar cf
|5
|2
|2
|1
|0
|2
|.299
|Blackmon dh
|3
|1
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.308
|Story ss
|4
|1
|0
|0
|1
|3
|.296
|Fuentes 1b
|5
|1
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.352
|McMahon 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|.212
|E.Díaz c
|4
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.240
|Hilliard rf
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.239
|Hampson 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.238
|San Francisco
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|34
|2
|6
|2
|4
|5
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|.290
|Belt 1b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.295
|Solano 2b
|4
|0
|2
|1
|0
|0
|.341
|Ruf dh
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.284
|Crawford ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.277
|Longoria 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Dubón cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.286
|Bart c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.232
|a-Flores ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.267
|Tromp c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.213
|Basabe rf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.154
|Colorado
|201
|130
|000_7
|9
|1
|San Francisco
|000
|010
|100_2
|6
|1
a-popped out for Bart in the 8th.
E_Story (8), Solano (11). LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Hilliard (2), Dickerson (7). HR_Pillar (2), off Cueto; Dickerson (9), off Estévez. RBIs_Fuentes (14), McMahon (22), Pillar (9), E.Díaz 2 (7), Hampson (11), Solano (29), Dickerson (26).
Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (E.Díaz 2, Tapia); San Francisco 5 (Solano, Ruf 3, Basabe). RISP_Colorado 4 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 8.
Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Story.
DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).
|Colorado
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Márquez, W, 3-6
|6
|
|5
|1
|1
|1
|3
|100
|4.10
|Estévez
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
|21
|8.06
|Almonte
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|4
|2.84
|Givens
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|28
|6.75
|Kinley
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|14
|5.73
|San Francisco
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Cueto, L, 2-2
|4
|1-3
|8
|7
|7
|3
|4
|97
|5.53
|Peralta
|1
|2-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|32
|3.51
|S.Anderson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|3.95
|Coonrod
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|15
|7.82
|Cahill
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|10
|3.52
Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-0, Peralta 2-1. HBP_Cueto (Blackmon), Estévez (Solano), Kinley (Dickerson). WP_Givens.
Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.
T_3:33.
