Colorado 7, San Francisco 2

September 22, 2020 1:35 am
 
1 min read
      
Colorado AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 7 9 6 4 11
Tapia lf 5 0 0 0 0 2 .290
Pillar cf 5 2 2 1 0 2 .299
Blackmon dh 3 1 1 0 1 0 .308
Story ss 4 1 0 0 1 3 .296
Fuentes 1b 5 1 2 1 0 0 .352
McMahon 3b 2 1 1 1 2 1 .212
E.Díaz c 4 0 1 2 0 0 .240
Hilliard rf 4 1 1 0 0 2 .239
Hampson 2b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .238
San Francisco AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 34 2 6 2 4 5
Dickerson lf 4 1 3 1 0 0 .290
Belt 1b 4 0 1 0 1 1 .295
Solano 2b 4 0 2 1 0 0 .341
Ruf dh 5 0 0 0 0 1 .284
Crawford ss 3 0 0 0 1 1 .277
Longoria 3b 4 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Dubón cf 3 0 0 0 1 0 .286
Bart c 3 0 0 0 0 2 .232
a-Flores ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .267
Tromp c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .213
Basabe rf 3 1 0 0 1 0 .154
Colorado 201 130 000_7 9 1
San Francisco 000 010 100_2 6 1

a-popped out for Bart in the 8th.

E_Story (8), Solano (11). LOB_Colorado 7, San Francisco 11. 2B_Hilliard (2), Dickerson (7). HR_Pillar (2), off Cueto; Dickerson (9), off Estévez. RBIs_Fuentes (14), McMahon (22), Pillar (9), E.Díaz 2 (7), Hampson (11), Solano (29), Dickerson (26).

Runners left in scoring position_Colorado 3 (E.Díaz 2, Tapia); San Francisco 5 (Solano, Ruf 3, Basabe). RISP_Colorado 4 for 10; San Francisco 1 for 8.

Runners moved up_Hampson. GIDP_Story.

DP_San Francisco 1 (Crawford, Solano, Belt).

Colorado IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Márquez, W, 3-6 6 5 1 1 1 3 100 4.10
Estévez 2-3 1 1 1 1 1 21 8.06
Almonte 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 4 2.84
Givens 1 0 0 0 2 0 28 6.75
Kinley 1 0 0 0 0 1 14 5.73
San Francisco IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Cueto, L, 2-2 4 1-3 8 7 7 3 4 97 5.53
Peralta 1 2-3 1 0 0 1 1 32 3.51
S.Anderson 1 0 0 0 0 2 26 3.95
Coonrod 1 0 0 0 0 3 15 7.82
Cahill 1 0 0 0 0 1 10 3.52

Inherited runners-scored_Almonte 2-0, Peralta 2-1. HBP_Cueto (Blackmon), Estévez (Solano), Kinley (Dickerson). WP_Givens.

Umpires_Home, Ted Barrett; First, Mark Ripperger; Second, Quinn Wolcott; Third, Adrian Johnson.

T_3:33.

