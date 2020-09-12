Listen Live Sports

...

Colorado 8, L.A. Angels 4

September 12, 2020
 
< a min read
      
Los Angeles Colorado
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 35 4 8 3 Totals 35 8 11 8
Simmons ss 5 0 0 0 Tapia lf 5 1 2 0
Walsh 1b 4 2 2 1 Story ss 4 1 2 2
Trout cf 3 1 2 0 Blackmon rf 4 1 2 5
Rendon 3b 4 0 1 0 Arenado 3b 4 0 1 0
Upton lf 4 0 1 1 Pillar cf 4 0 1 0
Adell rf 0 0 0 0 Kemp dh 4 0 0 0
Ohtani dh 4 0 0 0 McMahon 2b 4 1 1 1
Ward rf-lf 4 0 1 0 Fuentes 1b 4 2 2 0
Bemboom c 4 1 1 1 Wolters c 2 1 0 0
Rengifo 2b 3 0 0 0 Murphy ph 0 1 0 0
Los Angeles 200 000 011 4
Colorado 002 010 005 8

E_Story (6). DP_Los Angeles 1, Colorado 1. LOB_Los Angeles 6, Colorado 5. 2B_Story (11), Fuentes (4). 3B_Story (3). HR_Walsh (4), Bemboom (2), McMahon (7), Blackmon (6). SB_Tapia (5), Pillar (2). SF_Blackmon (2).

IP H R ER BB SO
Los Angeles
Canning 5 2-3 7 3 3 1 5
Mayers 1 1-3 0 0 0 0 3
Peña 1 1 0 0 0 1
Buttrey L,1-3 BS,5-9 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Quijada 1-3 1 2 2 1 1
Colorado
Márquez 7 6 2 2 1 5
Givens BS,0-1 1 1 1 1 1 0
Bard W,3-2 1 1 1 1 0 2

WP_Canning.

Umpires_Home, Cory Blaser; First, Adam Hamari; Second, Gabe Morales; Third, Chris Guccione.

T_3:08.

