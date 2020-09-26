Trending:
Colorado brings 2-game shutout win streak into matchup with Sporting Kansas City

By The Associated Press
September 26, 2020 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Sporting Kansas City (6-5-2, third in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (5-4-4, fifth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Sunday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado heads into a matchup against Sporting Kansas City after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Rapids are 3-4-4 against Western Conference opponents. Colorado is 0-2-3 when it scores a single goal.

Sporting Kansas City is 7-4-2 against Western Conference opponents. Johnny Russell ranks fifth in league play with five goals. Sporting Kansas City has 25 goals.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Cole Bassett has four goals and two assists for Colorado. Jonathan Lewis has four goals over the last 10 games for the Rapids.

Russell has five goals for Sporting Kansas City. Gadi Kinda has two goals over the last 10 games for Sporting Kansas City.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 3-3-4, averaging 2.1 goals, 1.6 assists, 4.8 shots on goal and 4.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.6 goals per game.

Sporting Kansas City: 3-5-2, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.6 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 8.4 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Younes Namli (injured), Kortne Ford (injured).

Sporting Kansas City: Richard Sanchez (injured), Felipe Gutierrez (injured), Roger Espinoza (injured), Daniel Salloi (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

