Colorado faces Los Angeles following Shinyashiki’s 3-goal game

September 18, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Colorado Rapids (3-4-4, 10th in the Western Conference) vs. LA Galaxy (4-3-3, sixth in the Western Conference)

Carson, California; Saturday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: Andre Shinyashiki leads Colorado into a matchup with Los Angeles following a three-goal outing against FC Dallas.

The Galaxy are 4-3-3 against Western Conference opponents. Los Angeles is tenth in the Western Conference with 16 goals led by Cristian Pavon with four.

The Rapids are 1-4-4 in Western Conference games. Kei Kamara leads the seventh-ranked scoring team in the Western Conference with two goals. Colorado has scored 18 goals.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Lletget has four goals and two assists for Los Angeles. has six goals and one assist over the last 10 games for the Galaxy.

Younes Namli has one goal and three assists for Colorado. has three goals over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

LAST 10 GAMES: Los Angeles: 4-3-3, averaging 1.6 goals, one assist, 4.5 shots on goal and 5.7 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.5 goals per game.

Colorado: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, 4.2 shots on goal and 4.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Los Angeles: Danilo Acosta (injured).

Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

