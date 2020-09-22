Listen Live Sports

Colorado hosts San Jose following shutout win

September 22, 2020 3:05 am
 
San Jose Earthquakes (2-5-5, 12th in the Western Conference) vs. Colorado Rapids (4-4-4, sixth in the Western Conference)

Commerce City, Colorado; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: A game after shutting out Los Angeles 2-0, Colorado plays San Jose.

The Rapids are 2-4-4 in Western Conference play. Colorado is 2-1-0 in one-goal games.

The Earthquakes are 2-6-4 in Western Conference games. San Jose is 1-2-1 when it scores a pair of goals.

The teams play Wednesday for the second time this season. The last meeting ended in a 1-1 draw.

TOP PERFORMERS: Younes Namli leads Colorado with three assists. has three goals and two assists over the past 10 games for the Rapids.

Vako Qazaishvili has three goals and one assist for San Jose this season. has four goals over the past 10 games for the Earthquakes.

LAST 10 GAMES: Colorado: 2-4-4, averaging 1.6 goals, 1.2 assists, four shots on goal and 4.8 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.8 goals per game.

San Jose: 2-5-3, averaging 1.5 goals, 0.9 assists, 3.7 shots on goal and 5.9 corner kicks per game while allowing 2.9 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Colorado: Danny Wilson, Jack Price, Kortne Ford (injured).

San Jose: Danny Hoesen (injured), Guram Kashia (injured), Casey Walls (injured).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

