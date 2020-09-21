Listen Live Sports

Colorado’s Story puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Giants

September 21, 2020 3:05 am
 
1 min read
      

Colorado Rockies (23-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. San Francisco Giants (26-26, third in the NL West)

San Francisco; Monday, 9:45 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Colorado: German Marquez (2-6, 4.33 ERA) San Francisco: Johnny Cueto (2-1, 4.79 ERA)

BOTTOM LINE: Colorado’s Story puts 12-game hit streak on the line against Giants.

The Giants are 15-17 against opponents from the NL West. The San Francisco offense has compiled a .266 batting average as a team this season, good for fourth in the National League. Donovan Solano leads the team with an average of .337.

The Rockies are 14-18 against NL West Division teams. Colorado has hit 59 home runs as a team this season. Trevor Story leads them with 11, averaging one every 18.4 at-bats.

TOP PERFORMERS: Wilmer Flores ranks second on the Giants with nine home runs and is batting .269.

Story leads the Rockies with 61 hits and has 25 RBIs.

INJURIES: Giants: Jeff Samardzija: (right shoulder), Reyes Moronta: (shoulder), Trevor Gott: (right elbow), Tyler Beede: (elbow), Mike Yastrzemski: (calf), Joey Rickard: (elbow), Aramis Garcia: (right hip).

Rockies: Scott Oberg: (blood clots), Peter Lambert: (elbow), Joe Harvey: (elbow), Jon Gray: (shoulder), Brendan Rodgers: (shoulder), Chris Owings: (hamstring), Nolan Arenado: (left shoulder).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

