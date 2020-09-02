Columbus 1, Philadelphia 0

Philadelphia 0 0 — 0 Columbus 0 1 — 1

First half_None.

Second half_1, Columbus, Zelarrayan, 2 (Santos), 55th minute.

Goalies_Philadelphia, Andre Blake, Joe Bendik; Columbus, Eloy Room, Andrew Tarbell.

Yellow Cards_Monteiro, Philadelphia, 42nd; Mensah, Columbus, 52nd; Bedoya, Philadelphia, 54th.

Referee_Robert Sibiga. Assistant Referees_Matthew Nelson, C.J. Morgante, Jorge Gonzalez. 4th Official_Victor Rivas.

Lineups

Philadelphia_Andre Blake; Jack Elliott, Raymon Gaddis, Olivier Mbaizo (Matt Real, 75th), Mark McKenzie; Brendan Aaronson (Ilsinho, 62nd), Alejandro Bedoya (Warren Creavalle, 62nd), Jose Martinez (Anthony Fontana, 88th), Jamiro Monteiro; Kacper Przybylko, Sergio Santos (Andrew Wooten, 75th).

Columbus_Eloy Room; Harrison Afful, Jonathan Mensah, Milton Valenzuela, Josh Williams; Artur, Youness Mokhtar (Derrick Etienne, 70th), Darlington Nagbe, Pedro Santos, Lucas Zelarrayan (Fatai Alashe, 90th); Gyasi Zardes (Fanendo Adi, 80th).

